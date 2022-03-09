Concert series to return to Tyldesley

A rejuvenated concert series for North West bands will resume at a new venue after a five year break.

When Formby Hall in Atherton, Wigan closed its doors for the final time in 2016, a venue well known in brass band circles was lost for good, and seemingly along with it, the popular brass concert series, which had run for over 20 years.

However, thanks to the hard work of several people, a new series will start on Sunday March 27th at a new venue at Tyldesley St George's Church, in conjunction with Tyldesley Masonic Lodge.

Support

Speaking about the new initiative David Peacock from Tyldesley Masonic Lodge told 4BR: "Tyldesley Lodge is celebrating its 125th year this year and we wanted to support and encourage the banding community.

Any profits raised from the series will be used for local good causes, but our main objective is to give the many local North West bands a chance to perform in a fantastic local venue."

Opening concert

The series will be opened by Longridge Band conducted by Mark Peacock, on Sunday 27th March (7.00pm)

He told 4BR: "Longridge are honoured to be invited to open the new brass series in my local town. The acoustics at St George's are fabulous, and I would urge anyone with a love of banding to put the dates in their diaries and support this new initiative.

It's so refreshing to get a new series off the ground, when it is becoming increasingly difficult to find venues for bands to play in."

Dates:



Sunday 27th March: (7.00pm)

Longridge Band

Sunday 24th April: (7.00pm)

Flixton Band

Sunday 15th May: (7.00pm)

Farnworth & Walkden Band

Sunday 19th June: (7.00pm)

Bolton (Hoover) Band

September/October/ November: TBC

Sunday 11th December: (7.00pm)

WFEL Fairey Band