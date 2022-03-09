Friary add to foundation strength

Friary Brass has signed Ben Miller as their new Eb tuba ahead of their Area title defence.

Ahead of their title defence at the London & Southern Counties Regional Championships in Stevenage later this month, Friary Brass has announced the signing of Ben Miller on Eb tuba.

The Scotsman brings a wealth of experience to the role.

Banding experience

From 2011 to 2019 he played with Thundersley Band, whilst in his professional musical life he has performed from a car park in Vancouver to Pinewood Studios as a brass playing extra in the Oscar-winning movie 'Les Miserables'.

His banding background in Scotland included playing with the West Lothian Schools Band, Broxburn & Livingston Band and at the Royal Conservatoire of Scotland Junior Academy before going to Edinburgh University.

Successful

Talking about his appointment he said: "I've been rehearsing with the band for a few months now and I've been able to see all the ingredients that make it such a successful group up close."

In response, Band Chairperson Nigel Stevens added: "Ben is another quality player whom we're delighted to welcome to the Friary family."