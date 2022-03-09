                 

*
banner

News

Scottish Bands prepare for Perth challenge

There is a strong field of contenders ready to battle it out for the Scottish Championship titles in Perth this weekend.

Perth
  Perth Concert Hall will host the Scottish Championships

Wednesday, 09 March 2022

        

The list of competing bands that will take to the stage at Perth Concert Hall this weekend for the Scottish Championships has been announced by the Scottish Brass Band Association (SBBA).

Results broadcast

In addition SBBA has revealed that the results of each section will be broadcast live on their own YouTube page.

Every contest performance will also be recorded, both in multi-camera video and separate high quality multi-track audio. These will be edited after the event and each band will have the opportunity to purchase a link to a digital recording of its performance for £20.

Wider public

Speaking about the new initiatives, SBBA Digital & Social Media Editor, James McGoldrick told 4BR: "As the cost of producing these recordings are considerable the donations will enable SBBA to continue to develop the technology for the benefit of the bands and the enjoyment of their performances by the wider public."

With current Covid restrictions not lifted until 21st March by the Scottish Government, there will be a one-metre distancing requirement for players on stage and in the warm-up room at Perth Concert Hall. However, the number of available dressing rooms has been increased to three.

Pre-results entertainment

The JM Ten Brass Ensemble will be taking to the stage before the commencement of the First Section on Saturday to provide entertainment. Formed in January by Nigel Durno of Just Music they will perform some of the best classic ten-piece brass repertoire available.

The MD is Craig Anderson with the ensemble made up of Chris Bradley, Callum Blair, Alan Friel and Sandy McGrattan (trumpets); Kenneth Blackwood and Anya Flanagan (horns); Nigel Cox, Alan Fernie, Alan Adams and Charlie Farren (trombones); Nigel Durno (tuba) and Graeme Barclay (percussion).

The Scottish Championships get under way at 9.30am on Saturday 12th March.

Live results broadcasts:
Saturday:
Third Section: https://youtu.be/Kw10qA1IoLI
Second Section: https://youtu.be/nnvSQBy1iWQ
First Section: https://youtu.be/GiEJwVz1zi0

Sunday:
Fourth Section: https://youtu.be/K83hDHSibQk
4B Section Live Broadcast: https://youtu.be/3HcarOKAisc
Championship Section: https://youtu.be/X-eYUR1kts4

Competing bands

Championship Section:
Sunday 13th March
Test piece: Contest Music (Wilfred Heaton)
Adjudicators: Sandy Smith and Sheona Wade


Bon-Accord Silver (Adam Cook)
Dalmellington (Erik Janssen)
Johnstone (Mark Good)
Kingdom Brass (Ian Porthouse)
Kirkintilloch Kelvin (Thomas Wyss)
Newtongrange Silver (Anne Crookston)
the cooperation band (Russell Gray)
The Kirkintilloch Band (David Roberts)
Unison Kinneil (Raymond Tennant)
Whitburn (Prof Nicholas Childs)

First Section:
Saturday 12th March
Test piece: Spectrum (Gilbert Vinter)
Adjudicators: Sandy Smith and Sheona Wade


Annan Town (Andrew Warriner)
Bathgate (Craig Anderson)
Bo'ness & Carriden (Charlie Farren)
Coalburn Silver (Gareth Bowman)
Dalkeith & Monktonhall (James Chamberlain)
Dunaskin Doon (Paul Drury)
Granite City Brass (Bruce Wallace)
Lochgelly (Paul McKelvie OBE)
Newmains (Mike Marzella)
Newmilns & Galston (Mark James)

Second Section:
Saturday 12th March
Test piece: The Aeronauts (Goff Richards)
Adjudicators: Sheona Wade and John Doyle


Broxburn & Livingston (Alaistair Gibson)
Campbeltown Brass (Stephanie Mitchell)
Clackmannan District (Paul Drury)
Irvine & Dreghorn (Lewis Bettles)
Jedforest Instrumental (Philip Rosier)
Perthshire Brass (George D Annan)
Renfrew Burgh (Steven Craig)
St David's Brass (John A Dickson)
St Ronan's Silver (Simon Railton)
Tullis Russell (Ray Munday)

Third Section:
Saturday 12th March
Test piece: Facets of Glass (Gordon Langford)
Adjudicators: Sandy Smith and Helen Douthwaite


Arbroath (Audrey Bird)
Dysart Colliery (Kenneth Letham)
Kilmarnock Concert (Scott Walker)
Kirkton Brass Bathgate (Simon Railton)
Langholm Town (Chris Shanks)
Penicuik Silver (Douglas Anderson)
Selkirk Silver (Colin Kemp)
Shotts (Andrew Shaw)
Whitburn Heartlands (Stephen Duncan)

Fourth Section:
Sunday 13th March
Test piece: Argos (Stephan Hodel)
Adjudicators: John Doyle and Sandy Smith


Bon-Accord B (Jennifer Cook)
Buckhaven & Methil Miners (Steven Craig)
Coalburn Intermediate (David Fehilly)
Dundee Instrumental (Bob McDonald)
Hawick Saxhorn (Stuart Black)
Inverclyde (Joshua Parkhill)
MacTaggart Scott (George Cameron)
Peebles Burgh (David Robb)
Stranraer Brass (Angela Miller)

        

Become a supporter and help make our future secure.

4barsrest continues to be a proudly independent voice. There are no paywalls to overcome to be able to enjoy what we do to keep our journalism at the heart of the brass banding world. Support us with a one-off donation or subscribe from just £2.50 per month.

Support us    

Latest News »

Perth

Scottish Bands prepare for Perth challenge

March 9 • There is a strong field of contenders ready to battle it out for the Scottish Championship titles in Perth this weekend.

Band

BBE set for 2022 Conference

March 9 • 'Band for Life' forms the theme of Brass Bands England's 2022 Conference.

Childs

Whitburn to lead open showcase

March 9 • The Whitburn Band will welcomes friends from Whitburn Heartlands and Bo'ness & Carriden to showcase their Scottish Championships preparations ahead of Perth

Eikanger

Viggo Bjørge steps down from Eikanger role

March 9 • One of the most respected and influential administrators in Norwegian banding has stepped own from his role with Eikanger Bjorsvik Band

What's on »

Contest: Scottish Championships 2022

Saturday 12 March • Mill Street, Perth PH1 5HZ

Contest: Scottish Championships 2022

Sunday 13 March • Mill Street, Perth. PH1 5HZ

Glossop Old Band - Tideswell band

Sunday 13 March • Glossop Band Club, Derby Street, Glossop. SK13 8LP

Glossop Old Band - City of Chester Dand

Sunday 13 March • Glossop Band Club, Derby Street, Glossop, SK13 8LP

Boarshurst Silver Band - Stockport Silver Band

Sunday 13 March • Boarshurst Band Club. Greenbridge Lane. Greenfield OL3 7EW

Vacancies »

Lydney Band

March 9 • Vacancies exist for a 1st TROMBONE and Bb BASS player. We are a 3rd section band (West of England), based in the Forest of Dean. Rehearsal: Friday evenings. Good travel links from Gloucester, South Wales and South Gloucestershire

The Marple Band

March 9 • Looking for a change of scene? The Marple Band are a friendly group of musicians who are looking for a Bb Bass, Front row cornet( depending on experience), 2nd Horn, Bass Trombone , Kit and Percussion to join our successful band. Currently in 1st Section.

Concert Brass Poynton

March 8 • Concert Brass Poynton (between Stockport and Macclesfield) seek One EEb & One BBb Bass players. We are not a learner band. Higher section players should enjoy our rehearsal. No Contesting: Approx 4 jobs per year: Rehearing Weds, 8.00 to 10.00pm.

Pro Cards »

Chris Wormald

B.Mus (Hons), LTCL, PGCE
Conductor, adjudicator, arranger

               

 © 2022 4barsrest.com Ltd

Back to top