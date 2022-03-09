Scottish Bands prepare for Perth challenge

There is a strong field of contenders ready to battle it out for the Scottish Championship titles in Perth this weekend.

The list of competing bands that will take to the stage at Perth Concert Hall this weekend for the Scottish Championships has been announced by the Scottish Brass Band Association (SBBA).

Results broadcast

In addition SBBA has revealed that the results of each section will be broadcast live on their own YouTube page.

Every contest performance will also be recorded, both in multi-camera video and separate high quality multi-track audio. These will be edited after the event and each band will have the opportunity to purchase a link to a digital recording of its performance for £20.

Wider public

Speaking about the new initiatives, SBBA Digital & Social Media Editor, James McGoldrick told 4BR: "As the cost of producing these recordings are considerable the donations will enable SBBA to continue to develop the technology for the benefit of the bands and the enjoyment of their performances by the wider public."

With current Covid restrictions not lifted until 21st March by the Scottish Government, there will be a one-metre distancing requirement for players on stage and in the warm-up room at Perth Concert Hall. However, the number of available dressing rooms has been increased to three.

Pre-results entertainment

The JM Ten Brass Ensemble will be taking to the stage before the commencement of the First Section on Saturday to provide entertainment. Formed in January by Nigel Durno of Just Music they will perform some of the best classic ten-piece brass repertoire available.

The MD is Craig Anderson with the ensemble made up of Chris Bradley, Callum Blair, Alan Friel and Sandy McGrattan (trumpets); Kenneth Blackwood and Anya Flanagan (horns); Nigel Cox, Alan Fernie, Alan Adams and Charlie Farren (trombones); Nigel Durno (tuba) and Graeme Barclay (percussion).

The Scottish Championships get under way at 9.30am on Saturday 12th March.

Live results broadcasts:

Saturday:

Third Section: https://youtu.be/Kw10qA1IoLI

Second Section: https://youtu.be/nnvSQBy1iWQ

First Section: https://youtu.be/GiEJwVz1zi0

Sunday:

Fourth Section: https://youtu.be/K83hDHSibQk

4B Section Live Broadcast: https://youtu.be/3HcarOKAisc

Championship Section: https://youtu.be/X-eYUR1kts4

Competing bands

Championship Section:

Sunday 13th March

Test piece: Contest Music (Wilfred Heaton)

Adjudicators: Sandy Smith and Sheona Wade



Bon-Accord Silver (Adam Cook)

Dalmellington (Erik Janssen)

Johnstone (Mark Good)

Kingdom Brass (Ian Porthouse)

Kirkintilloch Kelvin (Thomas Wyss)

Newtongrange Silver (Anne Crookston)

the cooperation band (Russell Gray)

The Kirkintilloch Band (David Roberts)

Unison Kinneil (Raymond Tennant)

Whitburn (Prof Nicholas Childs)

First Section:

Saturday 12th March

Test piece: Spectrum (Gilbert Vinter)

Adjudicators: Sandy Smith and Sheona Wade



Annan Town (Andrew Warriner)

Bathgate (Craig Anderson)

Bo'ness & Carriden (Charlie Farren)

Coalburn Silver (Gareth Bowman)

Dalkeith & Monktonhall (James Chamberlain)

Dunaskin Doon (Paul Drury)

Granite City Brass (Bruce Wallace)

Lochgelly (Paul McKelvie OBE)

Newmains (Mike Marzella)

Newmilns & Galston (Mark James)

Second Section:

Saturday 12th March

Test piece: The Aeronauts (Goff Richards)

Adjudicators: Sheona Wade and John Doyle



Broxburn & Livingston (Alaistair Gibson)

Campbeltown Brass (Stephanie Mitchell)

Clackmannan District (Paul Drury)

Irvine & Dreghorn (Lewis Bettles)

Jedforest Instrumental (Philip Rosier)

Perthshire Brass (George D Annan)

Renfrew Burgh (Steven Craig)

St David's Brass (John A Dickson)

St Ronan's Silver (Simon Railton)

Tullis Russell (Ray Munday)

Third Section:

Saturday 12th March

Test piece: Facets of Glass (Gordon Langford)

Adjudicators: Sandy Smith and Helen Douthwaite



Arbroath (Audrey Bird)

Dysart Colliery (Kenneth Letham)

Kilmarnock Concert (Scott Walker)

Kirkton Brass Bathgate (Simon Railton)

Langholm Town (Chris Shanks)

Penicuik Silver (Douglas Anderson)

Selkirk Silver (Colin Kemp)

Shotts (Andrew Shaw)

Whitburn Heartlands (Stephen Duncan)

Fourth Section:

Sunday 13th March

Test piece: Argos (Stephan Hodel)

Adjudicators: John Doyle and Sandy Smith



Bon-Accord B (Jennifer Cook)

Buckhaven & Methil Miners (Steven Craig)

Coalburn Intermediate (David Fehilly)

Dundee Instrumental (Bob McDonald)

Hawick Saxhorn (Stuart Black)

Inverclyde (Joshua Parkhill)

MacTaggart Scott (George Cameron)

Peebles Burgh (David Robb)

Stranraer Brass (Angela Miller)