2022 North of England runners announced

The line-up of bands competing at the North of England Regional Championships has been announced.

There is a highly encouraging number of bands that will perform at the North of England Regional Championships this year.

The event will take place at the Gala Theatre in Durham on the weekend of the 19th/20th March

Popular home

Although slightly down on the pre-Covid figure of 43 bands in 2020, Regional Secretary Tony Griffiths told 4BR that he was pleased to be able to welcome bands back to a venue that has become a popular home for the championships.

"We hope all our bands and their visitors enjoy a safe and pleasant return to the regional contest. Everyone is looking forward to putting the event on and we have been offered a warm welcome back form the management and staff of the venue.

He added: "We are down five bands this year, but we hope to see them all back in 2023. On a positive note, we welcome North Lakes Brass, based in Keswick and Flookburgh Silver Band, back."

Schedule

The weekend kicks off with the Fourth Section on Saturday (11.00am) followed by Sections Two and One. Sunday sees the Third and Championship contests. Two bands from each section will be invited to the National Finals in Cheltenham and London.

Tickets are available from the Gala box-office via phone, in person or on-line.

Championship Section:

Adjudicators: Roger Webster and Andrew Duncan



City of Hull (Stig Maersk)

Easington Colliery (Stephen Malcolm)

Fishburn (Lewis Wilkinson)

Harrogate (Andrew Baker)

NASUWT Riverside (Prof Nicholas Childs)

Reg Vardy (Russell Gray)

Ripon City (Mark Sidwell)

Shepherd Group Brass (Richard Wilton)

Westoe Brass (Aidan Hodgson)

First Section:

Adjudicators: Alan Gernie and Nicholas Garman



Cockerton Prize Silver (John Pearson)

Gt Group Peterlee (John Roberts)

Houghton Brass (Michael Franey)

Kirkbymoorside Town (Sarah Woodward)

North Skelton (Tim Oldroyd)

York Railway Institute (David Lancaster)

Second Section:

Adjudicators: Roger Webster and Andrew Duncan



Ashington Colliery (Nigel Steadman)

Barton Community Band (Gary Oglesby)

Dunston Silver (Fraser Hodgson)

Durham Miners Association (Stuart Gray)

Bearpark & Esh Colliery (Phillip Tait)

Ferryhill Town (Tom Maddison)

NASUWT Concert (Andrew Hunter)

Felling Band (Jason Smith)

Tewit Silver (Martin Hall)

Trimdon Brass (William Harrison)

Third Section:

Adjudicators: Mark Wilkinson and Alan Fernie



East Riding of Yorkshire (Fiona Bishop)

Ellington Colliery (Gareth Sykes)

Jayess Newbiggin Brass (Duncan Beckley)

Knaresborough Silver (N. Garrett)

Swinton & District Excelsior (Peter Woodrow)

Spennymoor Town (Fiona Caswell)

Fourth Section:

Adjudicators: Nicholas Garman and Mark Wilkinson



Backworth Colliery (Calum Hartwell)

Billingham Silver (Vaughan Evans)

Craghead Colliery (Stephen Goddard)

Easingwold Town (Alistair Shipman)

Flookburgh Silver (J. Iveson)

North Lakes Brass (Ian Wildgoose)

Penrith Town (Ian Butterworth)