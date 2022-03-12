The death has recently been announced of the hugely respected musician Denzil Stephens.

The death of Denzil Stephens was announced in the week in which the Black Dyke Band claimed the Yorkshire Regional Championship title in Huddersfield. He was 92.

It marked a rather fitting musical tribute.

Although born in Guernsey in the Channel Isles in 1929, his Salvationist family was evacuated to Yorkshire in 1940 where his musical talent was nurtured. He was soon making a name for himself on the local solo contest circuit and he was asked to join the Queensbury band at the age of just 15.

He was a member of the then Black Dyke Mills Band that secured its first post Second World War 'Area' victory in 1945. He also helped the band win a further 'Yorkshire' title in 1947 as well as a hat-trick of National Championship victories at the Royal Albert Hall between 1947-49.

He was also part of the Black Dyke quartet that won the prestigious British Open Quartet Championship three years in a row.

He stayed with the band until he undertook his National Service in the RAF in 1950, his position as solo euphonium taken by his great friend Geoffrey Whitham, whose family he lodged with.

RAF

Denzil Stephens married Glenys in 1950 — a partnership that spanned 52 years and soon embarked on a successful and rewarding musical career, able to transfer to the Central Band of the RAF as a euphonium player.

His professional skills were enhanced further by lessons with Dr Denis Wright, whilst he undertook the Band Sergeants Course and Bandmasters Course, winning the Silver Medal for the most Outstanding Student in 1956.

His first post as a Musical Director was at RAF Bridgnorth, which was followed by becoming a Commissioned Officer in 1959. A peripatetic career evolved — with postings both at home and abroad. He left the RAF in 1978, as a Director of Music.

Banding return

Yorkshire beckoned once more, and he first returned to Carlton Main Frickley Colliery (winning the Granada Band of the Year title in 1978), although he had begun conducting 'civilian' bands as far back as 1968 with the likes of City of Oxford, Rushden Temperance and Grimsby.

He had also conducted Cory Band at the Granada Band of the Year contest in 1977, and so when Major Arthur Kenney left he was invited to take on the role.

Over the next few years he reinvigorated them — leading to multiple victories at the Yeovil Entertainment, Pontins, Wembley, Lansing Bagnall and Welsh Championship series and Regional Championships.

European champion

The band was runner-up at the National and European Championships in 1979 but became European Champion for the first time the following year.

Much in demand as a freelance conductor he also led Swanbrook Transport and Point of Ayr to title victories, whilst after leaving Cory he continued to enjoy considerable success with the likes of Lewis Merthyr, BTM and Parc & Dare.

He later made a welcome return to Cory leading them to further success in the late 1980s and early 1990s.

Cornwall

Returning to live in Cornwall, and having spent some years as Music Editor at Wright & Round, he set up his own publishing company, Sarnia Music, to specialise in his own extensive list of arrangements and compositions, and later a garden supply business in Newquay.

Widowed in 2002 he returned to playing as a member of the South West Tuba Quartet and Bodmin Band as well as taking the baton with locals bands such as St Stythians, Mount Charles, Redruth, Soundhouse Brass, Tavistock and Lostwithiel, with whom he registered his final competitive success in 2009.

His autobiography, 'Banding is My Life' summed up his musical career. He is survived by his two children Dreda and Mark.

A full 'Hall of Fame' article will appear in due course.

With thanks to Tim Mutum and Philip Hunt.