Watch my lips...

Rochdale Brass Instruments Repairs has launched its new express mouthpiece plating service.

Rochdale Brass Instruments Repairs has added an extra service to its portfolio with the launch of its 'Express Mouthpiece Plating Service'.

Speaking to 4BR, owner Jason Smith said: "Due to the success of our current plating service, we've taken the initiative to rebrand and separate it from our usual day to day business.

This helps us to keep organised and to service our customers in the efficient way to which they have been accustomed."

Customer choice

Jason stated that the service will include plating in standard silver and golds, nickel and other finishes on request.

"It's all part of what we are now able to provide our customers. We are professional and committed to great customer service — and this adds to that. If you have any queries just get in touch and we can talk you through things."

Get in touch

You can contact Rochdale Brass Instruments Repairs via Facebook or at @MPPlate