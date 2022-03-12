Gwaun Cae Gurwen boosted ahead of Welsh Area challenge

New players, promoted youngsters and a new man at the helm as one of Welsh banding's most famous names looks forward to their Brangwyn Hall challenge.

Gwaun Cae Gurwen Silver Band has announced a number of new signings and promotions as they prepare for their challenge at the Welsh Regional Championships in Swansea next weekend.

Welcome back

They welcome back Rhian Johnson as well as Tom Lewis after periods away from the band to add considerable experience to the cornet and bass sections respectively.

Also returning after a break from playing is Carylann Battenbough, who comes in on the solo cornet bench. Carylann also brings experience from enjoyable tenures at Pontarddulais, Briton Ferry and Ebbw Valley.

The band's long term investment in youth is also bearing talented musical fruit, with a number of deserved promotions from the Junior Band. Emily Clive comes in on Eb bass, Rebecca Sharpe on third cornet and Jamie Harding on second baritone.

Thrilled

Speaking to 4BR, Band Secretary, Dafydd Rhys Lewis said. "We are thrilled that we can take to the stage with players we have nurtured and developed. They have all worked so hard and deserve their promotion. We are sure they are going to enjoy the experience."

The band is also delighted that they will be directed in Swansea by MD Alexander Parker, with band secretary Dafydd Rhys Lewis adding: "Alex has been a pillar of over the last 14 years, initially joining as a player and taking on the role of chairman/vice chairman for the past 5 years. Now he takes on the conducting role and we are thrilled."