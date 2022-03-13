Book your place for a fantastic Summer School

You can now book your place at the Fermanagh/Tyrone Brass Band Summer School — and make sure you don't miss out.

The Fermanagh/Tyrone Brass Band Summer School has opened its online registration form and website to enable brass and percussion players to find out more about its 2022 course and to book a place.

The Summer School offers participants the opportunity to perform, learn and socialise with some of the best brass players and educators in the business.

It takes place between Thursday 14th July and Saturday 16th July.

All ages and abilities

Supported by Besson, it is located in the heart of the island town Enniskillen in Northern Ireland, it is open to all ages and all abilities.

The tutors for 2022 include Ian Porthouse, Owen Farr, Les Neish, Dewi Griffiths, Brian Taylor, Amy Ewen, Mick Marshall, and Ronan McKee.

A spokesperson told 4BR: "Our course is located only minutes away from the 5 star hotels to wonderful and the friendliest B&B's. It's a great place to visit and an even more fantastic place to visit and play!"

Find out more:

Course Fee is £40

Find out more go to: www.ftbbss.com