NASUWT Riverside open Area doors

You can enjoy the preparations of both bands in the NASUWT Riverside organisation ahead of their North of England Regional challenges.

NASUWT
  Both bands will be heading to Durham next weekend.

Sunday, 13 March 2022

        

The two ensembles from the NASUWT Riverside Band organisation will be hosting a special Area Championship open rehearsal ahead of their challenges at in Durham next weekend.

Time and place

It will take place at the Salvation Army Hall, Low Chare, Chester-le-Street (DH3 3QF) starting at 7.00pm prompt on Friday 18th March.

NASUWT Concert Band under conductor Andy Hunter will perform the Second Section set-work, 'The Aeronauts', whilst the senior NASUWT Riverside Band will showcase their final preparations on Wilfred Heaton's 'Contest Music' under Prof Nicholas Childs.

The contest also sees the return of Richard Martin, principal trumpet at the Northern Sinfonia to the solo cornet team.

        

