Coalburn organisation heartbroken by death of young player

The Coalburn Band organisation has been left devastated by the news of the tragic death of Beth Mae Damer.

Coalburn
  The thoughts of the banding world are with the family of Beth Mae Damer.

The Coalburn Band organisation has said that it is 'heartbroken' following the death of 20 year old Beth Mae Damer, who was tragically involved in a road accident on Saturday 12th March.

The talented player who would have celebrated her 21st birthday on 15th March, died following the incident. The Coalburn Intermediate Band immediately withdrew from the Scottish Championships in Perth following the news.

A spokesperson said: "The Coalburn brass band family is heartbroken about the death of one of our band members, Beth Mae Damer.

Beth has been an integral part of the Coalburn family since joining the Bronze Band twelve years ago. She progressed through all of our bands, becoming a popular figure throughout the organisation."

Devastated

Band President Alan Court added: "We are absolutely devastated by the dreadful news. Beth was a beautiful young woman who was incredibly popular and much loved. Her loss has been profoundly felt across our band family.

We would like to extend our deepest condolences to Beth's family and heartfelt thanks to the brass band community for the numerous messages of support."

        

