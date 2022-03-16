                 

*
banner

News

Welsh bands prepare for Swansea

35 bands will take to the stage at the Brangwyn Hall in Swansea on the weekend for the Welsh Regional Championships.

Wales
  The action takes place back at the Brangwyn Hall in Swansea this year

Wednesday, 16 March 2022

        

The list of the bands that will compete at the Welsh Regional Championships this weekend has been announced.

The event returns to the Brangwyn Hall in Swansea after the University of Swansea was unable to host it due to ongoing Covid-19 considerations.

Pre-qualified

35 bands will take to the stage, with seven bands competing in the Championship Section. Defending champion Tredegar and Cory are pre-qualified for the Royal Albert Hall due to their top-four finishes at London last year.

That will mean that two qualification places will be up for grabs for the bands that impress adjudicators Dr Robert Childs and Rob Wiffin, as well as the honour of representing the nation at the 2023 European Championships in Malmo.

Two bands in each of the First, Second, Third and Fourth Sections will be invited to compete at the National Finals in Cheltenham in September.

The action kicks off at 10.00am on Saturday (19th March) with the Third Section, followed by the Second and First.

The following day sees the Fourth Section star at 10.00am followed by the Championship Section event.

Championship Section:
Adjudicators: Dr Robert Childs and Rob Wiffin
Sunday 20th March
Start: Following conclusion of Fourth Section


1. City of Cardiff (M1) (Christopher Bond)
2. Cory (Philip Harper)
3. Llwydcoed (Andrew Jones)
4. Northop Silver (Daniel Brooks)
5. Tongwynlais Temperance (Carl Saunders)
6. Tredegar (Ian Porthouse)
7. Tylorstown (Gary Davies)

First Section:
Adjudicators: Dr Robert Childs and Rob Wiffin
Saturday 19th March:
Start: Following the results of Second Section


1. BTM (Jeff Hutcherson)
2. Deiniolen (Keith Jones)
3. Ebbw Valley (Gareth Ritter)
4. Lewis Merthyr (Craig Roberts)
5. Markham District (Jayne Thomas)
6. Parc & Dare (Nigel Seaman)
7. Pontardulais Town (Paul Jenkins)

Second Section:
Adjudicators: John Maines and Glyn Williams
Saturday 19th March:
Start: Following the results of Third Section


1. Abergavenny Borough (Lana Tingay)
2. Abertillery Town (Alun Williams)
3. Ammanford Town Silver (Glyn Rhys Davies)
4. Beaumaris (Bari Gwilliam)
5. Ifton Colliery (Scott Robert Lloyd)
6. Mid Rhondda (Thomas Coaches) (Alan Gibbs)
7. Penclawdd (Tony Small)
8. Royal Buckley Town (Keith Jones)
9. Usk (James Jones)

Third Section:
Adjudicators: David Ashworth and Gary Davies
Saturday 19th March:
Start: 10.00am


1. Briton Ferry Silver (Jeff Pearce)
2. Crwbin (Alex McGee)
3. Cwmtawe (Wayne Pedrick)
4. Gwaun Cae Gurwen (Alex Parker)
5. Newtown Silver (Steve Edwards)
6. RAF St Athan Voluntary (Alan Bourne)
7. Ynyshir (Dean Evans)

Fourth Section:
Adjudicators: John Maines and Steve Pritchard-Jones
Sunday 20th March:
Start: 10.00am


1. Cwmbran (Adrian Browning)
2. Crosskeys Silver (SiÃ´n Rhys Jones)
3. Oakdale Silver (Kerry Bowden)
4. Ogmore Valley Silver (Danny Stone)
5. Rhyl Silver (Jamie Duncan)

        

Become a supporter and help make our future secure.

4barsrest continues to be a proudly independent voice. There are no paywalls to overcome to be able to enjoy what we do to keep our journalism at the heart of the brass banding world. Support us with a one-off donation or subscribe from just £2.50 per month.

Support us    

Latest News »

British Army

Joint forces make Good Company

March 16 • A quintet from the British Army Band recently dropped in for a great day of music making with the children of St Michael's School Brass Ensemble and their fellow pupils.

Stannington

Fisher takes official helm at Stannington

March 16 • The musical partnership between newly crowned Yorkshire First Section champion and Sam Fisher has now been rubber stamped.

Failop

Fairlop support local and international communities

March 16 • Fairlop Brass has continued to support causes close and far from home with their musical ethos.

Wales

Welsh bands prepare for Swansea

March 16 • 35 bands will take to the stage at the Brangwyn Hall in Swansea on the weekend for the Welsh Regional Championships.

What's on »

Contest: North of England Regional Championships 2022

Saturday 19 March • The Gala Theatre, 1 Millennium Place, Durham DH1 1WA

Contest: Welsh Regional Championships

Saturday 19 March • Brangwyn Hall, Guldhall Road South, Swansea SA1 4PE

Contest: London & Southern Counties Regional Championships

Saturday 19 March • Stevenage Arts & Leisure Centre, Lytton Way, Stevenage SG1 1QR

Boarshurst Silver Band - Delph, Diggle, Dobcross Youth and Uppermill Bands

Saturday 19 March • Uppermill Civic Hall. Lee Street. Uppermill. Oldham OL3 6AE

Boarshurst Silver Band - Hammonds Band

Sunday 20 March • Boarshurst Band Club. Greenbridge Lane. Greenfield OL3 7EW

Vacancies »

Waltham St. Lawrence Silver Band

March 16 • Our friendly non-contesting band, based near Maidenhead, Bracknell and Reading, has vacancies on 3rd Cornet, 2nd Baritone and Bb Bass. Other players also welcome!

Waltham St. Lawrence Silver Band

March 16 • Our friendly non-contesting band, based near Maidenhead, Bracknell and Reading, seeks percussionists, both kit and tuned. Timps available!

Waltham St. Lawrence Silver Band

March 16 • Our friendly non-contesting band, based near Maidenhead, Bracknell and Reading, seeks a capable 1st Horn player. Other players also welcome!.

Pro Cards »

Alan Fernie

DRSAM, Dip.NCOS
Arranger, composer, adjudicator, conductor

               

 © 2022 4barsrest.com Ltd

Back to top