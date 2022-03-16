Welsh bands prepare for Swansea

35 bands will take to the stage at the Brangwyn Hall in Swansea on the weekend for the Welsh Regional Championships.

The list of the bands that will compete at the Welsh Regional Championships this weekend has been announced.

The event returns to the Brangwyn Hall in Swansea after the University of Swansea was unable to host it due to ongoing Covid-19 considerations.

Pre-qualified

35 bands will take to the stage, with seven bands competing in the Championship Section. Defending champion Tredegar and Cory are pre-qualified for the Royal Albert Hall due to their top-four finishes at London last year.

That will mean that two qualification places will be up for grabs for the bands that impress adjudicators Dr Robert Childs and Rob Wiffin, as well as the honour of representing the nation at the 2023 European Championships in Malmo.

Two bands in each of the First, Second, Third and Fourth Sections will be invited to compete at the National Finals in Cheltenham in September.

The action kicks off at 10.00am on Saturday (19th March) with the Third Section, followed by the Second and First.

The following day sees the Fourth Section star at 10.00am followed by the Championship Section event.

Championship Section:

Adjudicators: Dr Robert Childs and Rob Wiffin

Sunday 20th March

Start: Following conclusion of Fourth Section



1. City of Cardiff (M1) (Christopher Bond)

2. Cory (Philip Harper)

3. Llwydcoed (Andrew Jones)

4. Northop Silver (Daniel Brooks)

5. Tongwynlais Temperance (Carl Saunders)

6. Tredegar (Ian Porthouse)

7. Tylorstown (Gary Davies)

First Section:

Adjudicators: Dr Robert Childs and Rob Wiffin

Saturday 19th March:

Start: Following the results of Second Section



1. BTM (Jeff Hutcherson)

2. Deiniolen (Keith Jones)

3. Ebbw Valley (Gareth Ritter)

4. Lewis Merthyr (Craig Roberts)

5. Markham District (Jayne Thomas)

6. Parc & Dare (Nigel Seaman)

7. Pontardulais Town (Paul Jenkins)

Second Section:

Adjudicators: John Maines and Glyn Williams

Saturday 19th March:

Start: Following the results of Third Section



1. Abergavenny Borough (Lana Tingay)

2. Abertillery Town (Alun Williams)

3. Ammanford Town Silver (Glyn Rhys Davies)

4. Beaumaris (Bari Gwilliam)

5. Ifton Colliery (Scott Robert Lloyd)

6. Mid Rhondda (Thomas Coaches) (Alan Gibbs)

7. Penclawdd (Tony Small)

8. Royal Buckley Town (Keith Jones)

9. Usk (James Jones)

Third Section:

Adjudicators: David Ashworth and Gary Davies

Saturday 19th March:

Start: 10.00am



1. Briton Ferry Silver (Jeff Pearce)

2. Crwbin (Alex McGee)

3. Cwmtawe (Wayne Pedrick)

4. Gwaun Cae Gurwen (Alex Parker)

5. Newtown Silver (Steve Edwards)

6. RAF St Athan Voluntary (Alan Bourne)

7. Ynyshir (Dean Evans)

Fourth Section:

Adjudicators: John Maines and Steve Pritchard-Jones

Sunday 20th March:

Start: 10.00am



1. Cwmbran (Adrian Browning)

2. Crosskeys Silver (SiÃ´n Rhys Jones)

3. Oakdale Silver (Kerry Bowden)

4. Ogmore Valley Silver (Danny Stone)

5. Rhyl Silver (Jamie Duncan)