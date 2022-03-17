                 

Durham BRASS Festival returns with exciting attractions

The renowned Durham BRASS Festival returns this summer packed with all sorts of wonderful attractions and concerts.

Durahm
  The festival returns this year following the Covid-19 enforced break

Thursday, 17 March 2022

        

Black Dyke, NASUWT Riverside and Easington Colliery bands will join a double MOBO Award winner, a Mercury Music Prize and Brit Award nominee and the current Poet Laureate in headlining the Durham city's renowned music festival when it returns this summer.

Line up

The newly crowned Yorkshire champion, the current North of England Area champion and the Bolsover Entertainment title holders will join the likes of Richard Hawley, YolanDa Brown, LYR and Field Music as part of a range of live performances at Durham's BRASS festival, which takes place from Sunday 10th to Sunday 17th July.

Taking inspiration from the brass band heritage of County Durham, the world-renowned festival weaves together musical genres into a vibrant and entertaining five-day festival taking place across the County.

It will also feature a host of community workshops, free concerts in communities, schools and care homes around the county, and a full programme of lively street bands.

Due to the coronavirus pandemic, the festival was postponed in 2021 but is set to return bigger and better than ever, with some of the UK's finest artists booked to perform in iconic locations during the ten-day event.

Has it all

Speaking about the return of the event, Cllr Elizabeth Scott, Durham County Council's cabinet member for economy and partnerships, said: "Our festival line-up has it all, celebrating brass music in its many forms, from traditional big band music to inspirational artists taking brass in a new direction.

As well as boosting the economy and raising the county's reputation as a cultural destination, BRASS aims to bring communities together to create unforgettable experiences for people of all ages."

She added: "It's a perfect example of the diverse artistic offering and commitment to cultural-led regeneration that makes County Durham such a strong contender in our bid to become UK City of Culture 2025."

Easington

Easington will be featured in the first of two performances at Durham Cathedral, with LYR for the world premiere of 'Firm As A Rock We Stand : A Commemoration and Celebration of County Durham's 'Category D' Villages.'

LYR comprises author and current Poet Laureate Simon Armitage CB, musician Richard Walters and multi-instrumentalist Patrick Pearson, in what is an incredible collection of songs, specially commissioned by BRASS Festival in partnership with the Durham Miners Association/ Redhills CIO.

Riverside and Black Dyke

The former Pulp pop group guitarist and Mercury prize winner Richard Hawley will also perform at Durham Cathedral alongside NASUWT Riverside Brass Band.

Black Dyke Will perform at Durham BRASS festival for the first time at the Gala Theatre Durham on 17th July.

A slightly different form of brass entertainment will be provided by brass powerhouses Old Dirty Brasstards with their exhilarating party jams, indie favourites and rock and roll classics, whilst conductor, musicologist, teacher and composer, Ben Lunn will reflect his North-Eastern heritage and how disability impacts the world around him with an accessible programme which champions the talent of disabled artists, inspired by brass music.

Further information and tickets

For tickets and further information, visit www.brassfestival.co.uk

        

