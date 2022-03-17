Tredegar opens doors for Contest Music

The Welsh Area champion will be holding an open rehearsal ahead of its title defence this weekend in Swansea.

Welsh Area champion Tredegar will host an open rehearsal to showcase their 'Contest Music' preparation ahead of the defence of their title at the Brangwyn Hall on Swansea in the weekend.

Led by MD Ian Porthouse it will take place at their bandhall on Gelli Lane in Tredegar (NP22 3RD) on Friday 18th March at 7.45pm prompt.

Ian will talk through and rehearse Wilfred Heaton's iconic work before giving a final preview performance.

Those wishing to attend are requested to wear face coverings unless exempt.