New signings boost Peterlee ahead of Durham

GT Group Band Peterlee will head to the North of England Regional Championships on the weekend boosted by new signings

Michelle Jackson joins on solo horn from North Skelton, Kim Edwards on second trombone Fishburn and Andrew Thompson on BBB tuba from Easington. In addition, Dave Thomas on second euphonium and Rachel Blaylock on percussion join the band having recently moved to the area.

The band is particularly delighted to welcome 13 year old Jude Wallace on cornet, who will make his senior contesting debut on the weekend.

Band secretary Trevor Langthorne told 4BR: "We welcome all the players as we once again look forward to the Regional Championships in Durham."