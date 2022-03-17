                 

*
Mercer & Barker head south to sound out things

The team from Mercer & Barker are heading to Stevenage this weekend to meet old and new customers — and to create even more of an impact on the banding scene.

Thursday, 17 March 2022

        

Mercer & Barker mouthpieces continue to create a musical impact on the banding world with the team heading to Stevenage this weekend to showcase their critically acclaimed products at the London & Southern Counties Regional Championships.

Great response

It follows the great response the team received in Scotland where they not only met up with satisfied customers but also said hello to many new ones too.

Speaking to 4BR Carl Mercer said: "It's been great to get out and meet the players who are enjoying performing on our mouthpieces. The feedback and questions have shown just how big the impact has been, and the new finishes are proving to be very popular."

He added: "Perth was a great event and we are really looking forward to heading down to Stevenage where we will be on hand over the two days.

Come along and say hello — and come and find out more about the mouthpieces that are creating all the buzz. We want to change the sound that players can make."

Find out more

To find out more about Mercer & Barker go to: www.mercerandbarker.com

        

Mercer

