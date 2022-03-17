Thursday interview with Paul Andrews

We catch up with conductor Paul Andrews as he announces that he will step down from his role as MD at Wingates Band after nine years at the helm.

Can't see the audio player below? Visit soundcloud.com/4barsrest

It's the Thursday interview on 4Barsrest and we are joined by conductor Paul Andrews.

It follows the news that Paul will step down from his role as Musical Director of Wingates Band after nine years at the helm, with his last appearance due to come with them at the forthcoming British Open Spring Festival in Blackpool in May.

During his time he returned Winagtes back to both the British Open and the National Final at the Royal Albert Hall, as well as enjoying other notable successes such as claiming the Senior Cup and leading the band back to the Brass in Concert Championships in once again become a leading top flight contender in one of the most competitive areas of banding