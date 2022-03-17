                 

*
banner

News

Thursday interview with Paul Andrews

We catch up with conductor Paul Andrews as he announces that he will step down from his role as MD at Wingates Band after nine years at the helm.

Paul Andrews
  Paul Andrews will bring nine years of leadership at Wingates to an end at the Spring Festival

Thursday, 17 March 2022

        

Can't see the audio player below? Visit soundcloud.com/4barsrest

It's the Thursday interview on 4Barsrest and we are joined by conductor Paul Andrews.

It follows the news that Paul will step down from his role as Musical Director of Wingates Band after nine years at the helm, with his last appearance due to come with them at the forthcoming British Open Spring Festival in Blackpool in May.

During his time he returned Winagtes back to both the British Open and the National Final at the Royal Albert Hall, as well as enjoying other notable successes such as claiming the Senior Cup and leading the band back to the Brass in Concert Championships in once again become a leading top flight contender in one of the most competitive areas of banding

        

TAGS: Wingates

Become a supporter and help make our future secure.

4barsrest continues to be a proudly independent voice. There are no paywalls to overcome to be able to enjoy what we do to keep our journalism at the heart of the brass banding world. Support us with a one-off donation or subscribe from just £2.50 per month.

Support us    

Latest News »

Paul Andrews

Thursday interview with Paul Andrews

March 17 • We catch up with conductor Paul Andrews as he announces that he will step down from his role as MD at Wingates Band after nine years at the helm.

Mercer

Mercer & Barker head south to sound out things

March 17 • The team from Mercer & Barker are heading to Stevenage this weekend to meet old and new customers — and to create even more of an impact on the banding scene.

Cory

The write stuff for Cory attracts worldwide response

March 17 • Four works by international composers will battle it out to become the 2022 RWCMD Cory Composition Prize winner.

Signings

New signings boost Peterlee ahead of Durham

March 17 • GT Group Peterlee will take to the stage at Durham this weekend boosted by a number of new signings.

What's on »

Contest: North of England Regional Championships 2022

Saturday 19 March • The Gala Theatre, 1 Millennium Place, Durham DH1 1WA

Contest: Welsh Regional Championships

Saturday 19 March • Brangwyn Hall, Guldhall Road South, Swansea SA1 4PE

Contest: London & Southern Counties Regional Championships

Saturday 19 March • Stevenage Arts & Leisure Centre, Lytton Way, Stevenage SG1 1QR

Boarshurst Silver Band - Delph, Diggle, Dobcross Youth and Uppermill Bands

Saturday 19 March • Uppermill Civic Hall. Lee Street. Uppermill. Oldham OL3 6AE

Boarshurst Silver Band - Hammonds Band

Sunday 20 March • Boarshurst Band Club. Greenbridge Lane. Greenfield OL3 7EW

Vacancies »

Croft Silver Band

March 16 • We are currently looking to complete our line up for our performance of Brassed Off in May. We are a local friendly contesting band who rehearse on a Monday and Thurs evening 8 to 10 pm at the local school. All players welcome.

Waltham St. Lawrence Silver Band

March 16 • Our friendly non-contesting band, based near Maidenhead, Bracknell and Reading, has vacancies on 3rd Cornet, 2nd Baritone and Bb Bass. Other players also welcome!

Waltham St. Lawrence Silver Band

March 16 • Our friendly non-contesting band, based near Maidenhead, Bracknell and Reading, seeks percussionists, both kit and tuned. Timps available!

Pro Cards »

Sam Fisher

BA (Hons), PGCE, Dip.ABRSM
Conductor, Adjudicator (AoBBA), Composer/Arranger, Cornet & Flugelhorn Soloist

               

 © 2022 4barsrest.com Ltd

Back to top