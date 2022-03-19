                 

News

Qualification focus on Durham, Stevenage and Swansea

Bands will be looking to qualify for places at Cheltenham and London this weekend from London & Southern Counties, the North of England and Wales.

Nationals
  The qualification contests take place in Durham, Stevenage and Swansea this weekend.

Saturday, 19 March 2022

        

The focus of qualification attention this weekend will be on Durham, Stevenage and Swansea, where bands will look to book their places at the National Finals in Cheltenham and London.

The action starts at 10.00am both days at the London & Southern Counties Area in Stevenage and the Welsh Regional Championships in Swansea and at 11.00am at the North of England event in Durham.

We will be there to bring you a taste of our opinions on the action, so drop in on our special Regionals live page where you will also find the draws and the results as soon as the judges are in the box and as soon as we get them from the officials.

Good luck to all the competing bands.

        

