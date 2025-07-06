4BR Podcast Interview: Episode 4

4BR Editor Iwan Fox talks to social media content creator George Reece to find out more about his cool look at why brass bands compete against each other...

For the latest Podcast Interview where 4BR talks to leading musicians and personalities with a link to the brass band world, we speak to social media content creator George Reece.

Along with his business partner Tom Ensing they are driving forces behind the social media company BiggerFeat Productions based in Linkoping in Sweden.

The duo work with clients in creative arts and business to produce inventive social media content — or 'cool stuff' as they call it — from musicians to watchmakers, music production software to on-land salmon farms.

European Championships

Recently they linked up with Swedish Champion Gota Brass Band as they prepared to take part in the European Championships in Stavanger.

The 20-minute documentary feature entitled 'The Story of the Sound' not only focussed on the band's participation, but also asked compelling questions why, given that musical enjoyment is such a subjective matter, do brass bands compete against each other to find out who is bestâ€¦

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Uwz_gdpZF0A

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=qojf5j4_E3M

