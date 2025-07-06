                 

*
banner

News

Results: 2025 New Zealand National Championships

Wellington Brass continues its national domination in Christchurch, with section honours going to St Kilda, Levin & Districts, New Brighton Silver an

Wellinton
  Wellington made it seven wins in a row in Christchurch

Sunday, 06 July 2025

        

Wellington Brass continues its domination of the world's oldest national championship as they claimed the title for the seventh consecutive competitive year in Christchurch, with section honours going to St Kilda, Levin & Districts, New Brighton Silver and Box Hill Academy Brass.

Report to follow...

Results:

A Grade:

Set Test: A Tale As Yet Untold (Philip Sparke)
Adjudicator: Frederic Theodoloz
Sacred item/Set-test/Own-choice = Total

1. Wellington Brass (David Bremner): 48.5/96/98 = 242.50
2. Woolston Brass (Phil Johnston): 49/95/96 = 240.00
3. North Shore Brass (Harmen Vanhoorne): 47/94/96.5 = 237.50
4. Brass Band Newcastle (Aus) (Conrad Curry): 47.5/92/97.5 = 237.00
5. Darebin City Brass (Aus) (Andrew Snell): 48/93/95 = 236.00
6. Hamilton City Brass (Todd Smith): 46/89/94 = 229.00
7. Hutt City Brass (Matthew Stein): 45.25/90/92 = 227.25
8. Ascot Park Hotel Brass (Joe Thomas): 45.5/88/90 = 223.50
9. Auckland City Brass (Mark Close): 45/87/87 = 219.00
10. Brass Whanganui (Bruce Jellyman): 44.5/85/88 = 217.50

Best Soloist (Set Test): Luke Giri-Spence (euphonium) — Wellington Brass
Best Section (Set Test): Trombones (Wellington Brass)
Best Principal Cornet (Own Choice): Kyle Lawson (Wellington Brass)


B Grade:

Set Test: Sounds (John Golland)
Adjudicator: Frederic Theodoloz
Sacred item/Set-test/Own-choice = Total

1. St Kilda Brass (Prof. Peter Adams): 43.5/93/94 = 230.5
2. Eastern Bay of Plenty Brass (Andrew Leach): 46/88/93 = 227.0
3. Windsor Excelsior (Aus) (Dale Hosking): 45/92/89 = 226.0
4. Woolston Concert Brass (Matt Toomata): 44.5/89/88 = 221.5
5. Porirua City Brass (Nicholas Garrett): 42.5/87/92 = 221.5
6. Marlborough District Brass (Robin Randall): 43/86/91 = 220.0
7. Addington Brass (Adrian Dalton): 44/85/89.5 = 218.5

Best Soloist (Set-work): Jessie Abelia (soprano) — St Kilda
Best Principal Cornet (Own-Choice): Harry Porthouse (St Kilda)


C Grade:

Set Test: The Lost Village of Imber (Christopher Bond)
Adjudicator: Nick Johnson
Sacred item/Set-test/Own-choice = Total

1. Levin & Districts Brass (David Mass): 48/95/97 = 240.00
2. Rolleston Brass (Raynor Martin): 47.5/96/95 = 238.50
3. Rangiora RSA Club Band (Dwayne Bloomfield): 48.5/93/96.5 = 238.00
4. Whitehorse Brass (Aus) (Broden Ford): 47/90/96 = 233.00
5. Matamata Brass (Glenn Richards): 46.5/89/95.5 = 231.00
6. Timaru Brass (Catherine Anderson): 45.5/93/89 = 227.50
7= Maamaloa Brass (Kalino Pongi): 44.5/89/93.5 = 227.00
7= North Shore Brass Academy (Billy Middleton): 46/89/92 = 227.00
9. Nor'west Brass (Nicholas Scott): 44/90/92 = 226.00
10. Te Awamutu GoBus Brass (Sarah Carroll): 44.5/90/91 = 225.50
11. Kaikorai Metropolitan Brass (Ben Rickerby): 42/86/90 = 218.00
12. Westport Municipal (Nathan Keoghan): 43.5/86/88 = 217.50


D Grade:

Set Test: Be Still (David J Evans arr. Stephen Tighe)
Adjudicator: Nick Johnson
Sacred item/Set-test/Own-choice = Total

1. New Brighton Silver (Lachlan Grant): 93/91/94 = 278
2. Mosgiel Brass (Philip Craigie QSM): 90/92/92 = 274
3. Addington Workshop Band (Matthew Harris): 90/89/92 = 271
4. Nor'west Zephyrs (Joel Williams): 91/90/89 = 270
5. Ascot Park Hotel Development Brass (Aaron Herman): 87/89/91 = 267
6. Summer Silver Band (Vickie van Uden): 89/89/88 = 266
7. Buzzing Brass Wellington (Byron Newton): 86/88/90 = 264


Youth Section:


Adjudicator: Victoria van Uden
Own Choice/Entertainment:
1. Box Hill Academy Brass (Lauren Innes): 97/96 = 193


Parade of Bands:

A Grade: Woolston Brass
B Grade: Marlborough District Brass/Addington Brass (tie)
C Grade: Rolleston Brass
D Grade: Mosgiel Brass

Solo Championships:


Masters:

1. Kevin Hickman (Woolston Brass)
2. Mike Ford (NBS Nelson City Brass)
3. Kevin McMorran (Rangiora RSA Club Band)

Junior Champion of Champions:

1. Kilian Casey (Eb tuba) — Auckland City Brass
2. Mia Yee (Flugel) — Addington Brass
3. Matt Donaldson (Bass Trombone) — North Shore Brass

Highly Commended: Marcus Guo (Baritone) — Box Hill Academy Brass

Invitation Slow Melody:

1. David Maas (Levin & Districts Brass)
2. Keina Rollinson (Woolston Brass)
3. Aishah Leitner (North Shore Brass)

Highly Commended: Aaron Ford (Whitehorse Brass)

Championship Cornet: Raynor Martin (Woolston Brass)
Open Soprano: Jake Krishnamurti (Auckland City Brass)
Open Flugel: Tyme Marsters (Westport Municipal Band)
Open Tenor Horn: Nicky Abkiewicz (Brass Band Newcastle)
Open Baritone: Steven Booth (Waitakere Auckland Brass)
Open EEb Bass: Adam Arnold (Brass Band Newcastle)
Open BBb Bass: Adam Arnold (Brass Band Newcastle)

        

Become a supporter and help make our future secure.

4barsrest continues to be a proudly independent voice. There are no paywalls to overcome to be able to enjoy what we do to keep our journalism at the heart of the brass banding world. Support us with a one-off donation or subscribe from just £2.50 per month.

Support us    

Latest News »

4BR interview

4BR Podcast Interview: Episode 4

July 6 • 4BR Editor Iwan Fox talks to social media content creator George Reece to find out more about his cool look at why brass bands compete against each other...

Wellinton

Results: 2025 New Zealand National Championships

July 6 • Wellington Brass continues its national domination in Christchurch, with section honours going to St Kilda, Levin & Districts, New Brighton Silver an

Bandsafe

BBE BOPA renewed by Department of Education

July 5 • New safeguarding measures have come into place with BBE's BOPA renewed to give bands essential help.

Hands

Blissful appointment at Carlton Brass

July 5 • Matt Ludford-King has been appointed as the new MD at Carlton Brass as they look towards their Cheltenham National Finals appearance.

What's on »

Brass Bands England - Brass Band Week

Saturday 5 July • Nation wide

Besses Boys' Band - Besses Boys' Band Summer Concert

Saturday 5 July • The Derby High School, Radcliffe Rd, Bury BL9 9NH

Putney and Wimbledon Brass Band - Summer Concert

Sunday 6 July • Community Church Putney, Werter Road. SW15 2LL

Longridge Band - Anniversary Concert

Saturday 12 July • Longridge Civic Hall, 1 Calder Avenue, Longridge, Preston PR3 3HT

Haverhill Silver Band - Proms Concert - St Ives

Saturday 12 July • Hill Rise Park, St Ives PE27 6SP

Vacancies »

Concert Brass Poynton

July 4 • Concert Brass Poynton: No Contesting - Not a learners Band. Rehearse on Wednesday Evenings between 8.00 to 10.00pm (short comfort break). We seek a front row cornet and a Tenor Horn and A Tenor Trombone and Bass Trom too..

Ocean Brass

July 4 • Ocean Brass are inviting applications for a kit player, as we prepare for an exciting schedule of concerts and contests in the second section through 2025 and beyond! We rehearse Thursdays 8pm-10pm, Banister Park Bowls Club, Southampton, SO50 9HT

Haverhill Silver Band

July 3 • Haverhill Silver Band (championship section) seeks a PRINCIPAL CORNET. This is a superb opportunity to lead East Anglia's premier brass band on the concert and contest stage (including the Senior Cup and Whit Friday).

Pro Cards »

Ian Holmes

BA (hons), PGDip (RCM), ARCM, ALCM
Conductor, piano accompanist and educator

               

 © 2025 4barsrest.com Ltd

Back to top