Results: 2025 New Zealand National Championships

Wellington Brass continues its national domination in Christchurch, with section honours going to St Kilda, Levin & Districts, New Brighton Silver an

Wellington made it seven wins in a row in Christchurch

Wellington Brass continues its domination of the world's oldest national championship as they claimed the title for the seventh consecutive competitive year in Christchurch, with section honours going to St Kilda, Levin & Districts, New Brighton Silver and Box Hill Academy Brass. Report to follow... Results: A Grade: Set Test: A Tale As Yet Untold (Philip Sparke)

Adjudicator: Frederic Theodoloz

Sacred item/Set-test/Own-choice = Total 1. Wellington Brass (David Bremner): 48.5/96/98 = 242.50

2. Woolston Brass (Phil Johnston): 49/95/96 = 240.00

3. North Shore Brass (Harmen Vanhoorne): 47/94/96.5 = 237.50

4. Brass Band Newcastle (Aus) (Conrad Curry): 47.5/92/97.5 = 237.00

5. Darebin City Brass (Aus) (Andrew Snell): 48/93/95 = 236.00

6. Hamilton City Brass (Todd Smith): 46/89/94 = 229.00

7. Hutt City Brass (Matthew Stein): 45.25/90/92 = 227.25

8. Ascot Park Hotel Brass (Joe Thomas): 45.5/88/90 = 223.50

9. Auckland City Brass (Mark Close): 45/87/87 = 219.00

10. Brass Whanganui (Bruce Jellyman): 44.5/85/88 = 217.50 Best Soloist (Set Test): Luke Giri-Spence (euphonium) — Wellington Brass

Best Section (Set Test): Trombones (Wellington Brass)

Best Principal Cornet (Own Choice): Kyle Lawson (Wellington Brass)

B Grade: Set Test: Sounds (John Golland)

Adjudicator: Frederic Theodoloz

Sacred item/Set-test/Own-choice = Total 1. St Kilda Brass (Prof. Peter Adams): 43.5/93/94 = 230.5

2. Eastern Bay of Plenty Brass (Andrew Leach): 46/88/93 = 227.0

3. Windsor Excelsior (Aus) (Dale Hosking): 45/92/89 = 226.0

4. Woolston Concert Brass (Matt Toomata): 44.5/89/88 = 221.5

5. Porirua City Brass (Nicholas Garrett): 42.5/87/92 = 221.5

6. Marlborough District Brass (Robin Randall): 43/86/91 = 220.0

7. Addington Brass (Adrian Dalton): 44/85/89.5 = 218.5 Best Soloist (Set-work): Jessie Abelia (soprano) — St Kilda

Best Principal Cornet (Own-Choice): Harry Porthouse (St Kilda)

C Grade: Set Test: The Lost Village of Imber (Christopher Bond)

Adjudicator: Nick Johnson

Sacred item/Set-test/Own-choice = Total 1. Levin & Districts Brass (David Mass): 48/95/97 = 240.00

2. Rolleston Brass (Raynor Martin): 47.5/96/95 = 238.50

3. Rangiora RSA Club Band (Dwayne Bloomfield): 48.5/93/96.5 = 238.00

4. Whitehorse Brass (Aus) (Broden Ford): 47/90/96 = 233.00

5. Matamata Brass (Glenn Richards): 46.5/89/95.5 = 231.00

6. Timaru Brass (Catherine Anderson): 45.5/93/89 = 227.50

7= Maamaloa Brass (Kalino Pongi): 44.5/89/93.5 = 227.00

7= North Shore Brass Academy (Billy Middleton): 46/89/92 = 227.00

9. Nor'west Brass (Nicholas Scott): 44/90/92 = 226.00

10. Te Awamutu GoBus Brass (Sarah Carroll): 44.5/90/91 = 225.50

11. Kaikorai Metropolitan Brass (Ben Rickerby): 42/86/90 = 218.00

12. Westport Municipal (Nathan Keoghan): 43.5/86/88 = 217.50

D Grade: Set Test: Be Still (David J Evans arr. Stephen Tighe)

Adjudicator: Nick Johnson

Sacred item/Set-test/Own-choice = Total 1. New Brighton Silver (Lachlan Grant): 93/91/94 = 278

2. Mosgiel Brass (Philip Craigie QSM): 90/92/92 = 274

3. Addington Workshop Band (Matthew Harris): 90/89/92 = 271

4. Nor'west Zephyrs (Joel Williams): 91/90/89 = 270

5. Ascot Park Hotel Development Brass (Aaron Herman): 87/89/91 = 267

6. Summer Silver Band (Vickie van Uden): 89/89/88 = 266

7. Buzzing Brass Wellington (Byron Newton): 86/88/90 = 264

Youth Section:

Adjudicator: Victoria van Uden

Own Choice/Entertainment:

1. Box Hill Academy Brass (Lauren Innes): 97/96 = 193

Parade of Bands: A Grade: Woolston Brass

B Grade: Marlborough District Brass/Addington Brass (tie)

C Grade: Rolleston Brass

D Grade: Mosgiel Brass Solo Championships:

Masters: 1. Kevin Hickman (Woolston Brass)

2. Mike Ford (NBS Nelson City Brass)

3. Kevin McMorran (Rangiora RSA Club Band) Junior Champion of Champions: 1. Kilian Casey (Eb tuba) — Auckland City Brass

2. Mia Yee (Flugel) — Addington Brass

3. Matt Donaldson (Bass Trombone) — North Shore Brass Highly Commended: Marcus Guo (Baritone) — Box Hill Academy Brass Invitation Slow Melody: 1. David Maas (Levin & Districts Brass)

2. Keina Rollinson (Woolston Brass)

3. Aishah Leitner (North Shore Brass) Highly Commended: Aaron Ford (Whitehorse Brass) Championship Cornet: Raynor Martin (Woolston Brass)

Open Soprano: Jake Krishnamurti (Auckland City Brass)

Open Flugel: Tyme Marsters (Westport Municipal Band)

Open Tenor Horn: Nicky Abkiewicz (Brass Band Newcastle)

Open Baritone: Steven Booth (Waitakere Auckland Brass)

Open EEb Bass: Adam Arnold (Brass Band Newcastle)

Open BBb Bass: Adam Arnold (Brass Band Newcastle)