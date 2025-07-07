Result: 2025 Brighouse March & Hymn Tune Contest

Result:
Adjudicators: David Hirst; Sarah Groarke-Booth
March/Hymn = Total
1. Elland Silver (David McGlynn): 91/90 = 181
2. Stannington (Sam Fisher): 88/91 = 179
3. Longridge (Mark Peacock): 90/86 = 176
4. Uppermill (James Garlick): 86/89 = 175
5. Dobcross Silver (Jason M Smith): 87/85 = 172
6. Skelmanthorpe (Gareth Brindle): 84/87 = 171
7. Boarshurst Silver (Jamie Prophet): 89/80 = 169
8. Blackburn & Darwen (Daniel Thomas): 85/83 = 168*
9. Slaithwaite (Simon Jacobs): 80/88 = 168
10. Marsden Silver Prize (Leigh Baker): 82/84 = 166
11. Lindley (Alan Widdop): 83/81 = 164
12. Emley (Tim Sidwell): 81/78 = 159*
13. BD1 Brass (Jamie Smith): 77/82 = 159
14. Elland Silver Youth (Samantha Harrison): 78/79 = 157
15. Queensbury Music Centre (Chris Lewis): 79/77 = 156
16. Meltham & Meltham Mills (Tom Haslam): 76/75 = 151*
17. Friendly Band (Sowerby Bridge) (Michael Silson): 75/76 = 151
18. Dobcross Youth (James Atkins): 74/73 = 147*
19. Gawthorpe Brass '85 (John Edward): 73/74 = 147
*March mark takes precedent
Individual Awards:
Best Contest March: Elland Silver
Best Hymn Tune: Stannington
Best Road March: Marsden Silver
Deportment: Boarshurst Silver
Youth Deportment: Elland SilverYouth
Best First Section Band: Elland Silver
Best Second Section Band: Uppermill
Best Third Section Band: Dobcross Silver
Best Fourth Section Band: Queensbury Music Centre
Best Youth Band: Elland Silver Youth
Winning Conductor: Dave McGlynn (Elland)
Best Soloist: Dobcross Silver
Best Principal Cornet: Rich Dowling (Stannington)
Best Soprano Cornet: Steve Scarff (Stannington)
Best Euphonium: Tim Dunn (Stannington)
Best Trombone Section: Dobcross Silver
Best Bass Section: Elland Silver
Best Trombones on Road March: Marsden Silver
Best Youth Soloist: Elland Silver Youth
Youngest Player: Elland Silver Youth
Conductor of Best Youth Band: Samantha Harrison (Elland Silver Youth)