Result: 2025 Brighouse March & Hymn Tune Contest

Elland lead the way in claiming the silverware in Brighouse on the weekend

Result:

Adjudicators: David Hirst; Sarah Groarke-Booth

March/Hymn = Total

1. Elland Silver (David McGlynn): 91/90 = 181

2. Stannington (Sam Fisher): 88/91 = 179

3. Longridge (Mark Peacock): 90/86 = 176

4. Uppermill (James Garlick): 86/89 = 175

5. Dobcross Silver (Jason M Smith): 87/85 = 172

6. Skelmanthorpe (Gareth Brindle): 84/87 = 171

7. Boarshurst Silver (Jamie Prophet): 89/80 = 169

8. Blackburn & Darwen (Daniel Thomas): 85/83 = 168*

9. Slaithwaite (Simon Jacobs): 80/88 = 168

10. Marsden Silver Prize (Leigh Baker): 82/84 = 166

11. Lindley (Alan Widdop): 83/81 = 164

12. Emley (Tim Sidwell): 81/78 = 159*

13. BD1 Brass (Jamie Smith): 77/82 = 159

14. Elland Silver Youth (Samantha Harrison): 78/79 = 157

15. Queensbury Music Centre (Chris Lewis): 79/77 = 156

16. Meltham & Meltham Mills (Tom Haslam): 76/75 = 151*

17. Friendly Band (Sowerby Bridge) (Michael Silson): 75/76 = 151

18. Dobcross Youth (James Atkins): 74/73 = 147*

19. Gawthorpe Brass '85 (John Edward): 73/74 = 147

*March mark takes precedent

Individual Awards:

Best Contest March: Elland Silver

Best Hymn Tune: Stannington

Best Road March: Marsden Silver

Deportment: Boarshurst Silver

Youth Deportment: Elland SilverYouth

Best First Section Band: Elland Silver

Best Second Section Band: Uppermill

Best Third Section Band: Dobcross Silver

Best Fourth Section Band: Queensbury Music Centre

Best Youth Band: Elland Silver Youth

Winning Conductor: Dave McGlynn (Elland)

Best Soloist: Dobcross Silver

Best Principal Cornet: Rich Dowling (Stannington)

Best Soprano Cornet: Steve Scarff (Stannington)

Best Euphonium: Tim Dunn (Stannington)

Best Trombone Section: Dobcross Silver

Best Bass Section: Elland Silver

Best Trombones on Road March: Marsden Silver

Best Youth Soloist: Elland Silver Youth

Youngest Player: Elland Silver Youth

Conductor of Best Youth Band: Samantha Harrison (Elland Silver Youth)