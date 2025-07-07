                 

Result: 2025 Brighouse March & Hymn Tune Contest

Elland lead the way in claiming the silverware in Brighouse on the weekend

Brighouse
  There was plenty of silverware to be won at the contest on the day

Monday, 07 July 2025

        

Result:

Adjudicators: David Hirst; Sarah Groarke-Booth
March/Hymn = Total

1. Elland Silver (David McGlynn): 91/90 = 181
2. Stannington (Sam Fisher): 88/91 = 179
3. Longridge (Mark Peacock): 90/86 = 176
4. Uppermill (James Garlick): 86/89 = 175
5. Dobcross Silver (Jason M Smith): 87/85 = 172
6. Skelmanthorpe (Gareth Brindle): 84/87 = 171
7. Boarshurst Silver (Jamie Prophet): 89/80 = 169
8. Blackburn & Darwen (Daniel Thomas): 85/83 = 168*
9. Slaithwaite (Simon Jacobs): 80/88 = 168
10. Marsden Silver Prize (Leigh Baker): 82/84 = 166
11. Lindley (Alan Widdop): 83/81 = 164
12. Emley (Tim Sidwell): 81/78 = 159*
13. BD1 Brass (Jamie Smith): 77/82 = 159
14. Elland Silver Youth (Samantha Harrison): 78/79 = 157
15. Queensbury Music Centre (Chris Lewis): 79/77 = 156
16. Meltham & Meltham Mills (Tom Haslam): 76/75 = 151*
17. Friendly Band (Sowerby Bridge) (Michael Silson): 75/76 = 151
18. Dobcross Youth (James Atkins): 74/73 = 147*
19. Gawthorpe Brass '85 (John Edward): 73/74 = 147

*March mark takes precedent

Individual Awards:

Best Contest March: Elland Silver
Best Hymn Tune: Stannington
Best Road March: Marsden Silver
Deportment: Boarshurst Silver
Youth Deportment: Elland SilverYouth

Best First Section Band: Elland Silver
Best Second Section Band: Uppermill
Best Third Section Band: Dobcross Silver
Best Fourth Section Band: Queensbury Music Centre
Best Youth Band: Elland Silver Youth

Winning Conductor: Dave McGlynn (Elland)

Best Soloist: Dobcross Silver
Best Principal Cornet: Rich Dowling (Stannington)
Best Soprano Cornet: Steve Scarff (Stannington)
Best Euphonium: Tim Dunn (Stannington)
Best Trombone Section: Dobcross Silver
Best Bass Section: Elland Silver
Best Trombones on Road March: Marsden Silver

Best Youth Soloist: Elland Silver Youth
Youngest Player: Elland Silver Youth
Conductor of Best Youth Band: Samantha Harrison (Elland Silver Youth)

        

