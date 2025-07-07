Result: 2025 Dr Martin Wainstone Cup

Hammonds Band took the £4,000 first prize and additional healthy financial benefits in Stockton on Tees on the weekend.
Result:
Adjudicator: John Doyle
March/Solo/Test-Piece = Total
1. Hammonds (Morgan Griffiths): 24/25/196 = 245
2. Milnrow (Christopher Binns): 20/20/193 = 233
3. Hepworth (Ryan Watkins): 21/19/191 = 231*
4. Easington Colliery (Graeme Tindall): 22/21/188 = 231
5. NASUWT Riverside (Prof Nicholas Childs): 19/24/187 = 230
6. Fishburn (Chris Bentham): 18/18/185 = 221
Best March: Hammonds
Best Soloist: Kirsty Abbotts (cornet)- Hammonds
Best Percussion: Milnrow