Result: 2025 Dr Martin Wainstone Cup

Hammonds gain a healthy boost to their their bank balance as they take the honours in commanding style.

Hammonds Band took the £4,000 first prize and additional healthy financial benefits in Stockton on Tees on the weekend.

Result:

Adjudicator: John Doyle

March/Solo/Test-Piece = Total

1. Hammonds (Morgan Griffiths): 24/25/196 = 245

2. Milnrow (Christopher Binns): 20/20/193 = 233

3. Hepworth (Ryan Watkins): 21/19/191 = 231*

4. Easington Colliery (Graeme Tindall): 22/21/188 = 231

5. NASUWT Riverside (Prof Nicholas Childs): 19/24/187 = 230

6. Fishburn (Chris Bentham): 18/18/185 = 221

Best March: Hammonds

Best Soloist: Kirsty Abbotts (cornet)- Hammonds

Best Percussion: Milnrow