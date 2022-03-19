Report & Results: 2022 Welsh Regional Championships

Cory returns to domestic supremacy on a Swansea weekend of titles to Pontardulais, Beaumaris, Cwmtawe and Crosskeys

Bandiau Pres Cymru/Brass Bands Wales will hold its Annual General Meeting this weekend.

There will be much to discuss for the body set up to support the nation's movement after a regional event that saw bands head to Cheltenham and London with what are likely to be varying degrees of realistic expectation in pursuit of National Championship silverware.

The newly crowned champions of Cory, Pontardulais, Beaumaris, Cwmtawe and Crosskeys Silver will be strong challengers, as will be some, if not all their fellow qualifiers. The Welsh flag could well be flown in triumph on more than one occasion this Autumn.

Decay

However, much like the famous Brangwyn Hall murals currently hidden behind protective plastic sheeting, the weekend also showed that Welsh banding itself needs to be wary of ignoring the signs of potential terminal decay.

Only 35 competitors took to the stage; just five in the Fourth Section. The event was over by 4.00pm on Sunday afternoon — and that was stretching it. The hard-working Regional Committee was short on numbers (at one point the compere announced his own band on stage before leading them in performance), the audience was sparse.

To the outside world, this wasn't a display of inclusive progressive musical excellence. This looked like a hobby gentrified by insularity. Wales cannot kid itself much longer. Like the plastic sheeting, it just hides the terminal damage, it doesn't mend it.

All that then is for further debate.

No debate

What wasn't was the substance of Cory's Championship Section victory.

It had the deep sheen of the polished professionalism that has become their hallmark (and one Welsh banding can so obviously learn from). Everything they do is undertaken as such — led by MD, Philip Harper.

From their new rehearsal headquarters to the stage performance itself, there is purpose, insight and control. The superbly structured account of 'Contest Music' was replete with all three.

Adjudicators Dr Robert Childs and Rob Wiffen certainly recognised it as such. "A wonderful performance, so musical", Bob wrote with his colleague adding; "...an awesome performance that would do really well in any company".

They were not wrong, and fully backed up Rob Wiffen's concise pre-results address that earmarked the score's requirements of, "attention to detail, dynamics and shapes" especially in what he called "the lunar landscape" of the middle movement.

They were the key elements to Cory's success. Although there were minor blemishes, they never tarnished the precision rhythmic structuring and leanly marbled dynamic variances in the outer sections, or the lyrical melancholia of the second.

Gauntlet

It was a respectful, highly articulate reading of the score enacted with glorious certainty; led by prize winning contributions from Tom Hutchinson, Glyn Williams and the tuba section. The shaping of the phrasing by the soloists as well as the ensemble was cultured and considered.

With the European Championship on the immediate horizon Cory took the opportunity to throw down a competitive gauntlet that will be noted, admired and feared at home and abroad.

"Great to be back and doing what we do best," Philip Harper told 4BR. "What a piece to come back to, and what a test for a conductor and band. To produce a performance like that was great — although we now look straight to the next challenge."

On this form they head to Birmingham with a growing confidence that will delight their legion of supporters and send tremors of concern in rivals.

Potency

Joining them there, and at the Albert Hall, will be Tredegar, as the defending champion produced an outstanding account that despite its obvious potency distilled by Ian Porthouse's literal interpretation, still fell short.

Just a few noticeable minor blemishes were enough for their two-year grip on the championship trophy to be loosened. No complaints. They head to Symphony Hall as part of a formidable Welsh assault duo.

Two tiers

As was expected the contest was distinctly two-tiered in quality — although the qualifying performances of Northop and City of Cardiff (M1) drew favourable comparison to those from other Areas.

The North Walians were understandably thrilled; a long battle through Covid-19 struggles to reignite competitiveness seeing them mix youthful exuberance (with a super principal cornet) with mature appreciation under Danny Brooks to secure their Kensington berth.

His leadership has also gained considerable authority over the last 18 months or so (as shown with Elland Silver in Yorkshire) — here providing a clear template of informed Heaton understanding on which to build a performance of merit.

The second Albert Hall spot went to City of Cardiff (M1) with an account that also owed much to MD Christopher Bond's considered appreciation of the score. It was a foundation on which solidity could be built — solo and ensemble, and one that upped the ante against direct rivals. Their qualification was fully deserved.

Behind them Llwydcoed will have rued the high error count that undermined their efforts to get back to London for a second successive year, whilst Tylorstown and Tongwynlais will have taken encouragement in different ways from their performances.

Four bands from seven heading to the Albert Hall then. It may be something of an anomaly, but it is one that rewards excellence. And no one is more consistent in that respect than Cory.

First Section:

Just a few weeks after winning the Welsh Open title, Pontardulais made it a domestic 'double' by claiming the First Section Area honours.

With MD Paul Jenkins back at the helm after his brief trombone sojourn in helping secure those entertainment honours, they showed a very different side to their growing contesting maturity with a substantive rendition of 'Spectrum'.

They now head to the Spring Festival to play 'Life Divine' at the Senior Trophy in upbeat mood.

However, at present contesting life doesn't get much more divine than this victory, with the MD confident enough to take a few considered risks with tempi to enhance the coloured characteristics (led by 'Best Instrumentalist' Lyndon Harris on euph) of the Vinter score.

Good form

It was a point not missed by judges Bob Childs and Rob Wiffen: "A good band on pretty good form. MD took a few chances but always musical", Bob wrote, whilst Rob added that it was a performance that sounded "very assured".

That overall level of competency was also remarked upon by Bob in his pre-results analysis; "There were two or three really good performances," he said. "Some interesting tempos, but the best had control. We noticed some fine euphs and dainty sops too. There was much more to commend that criticise."

"That was good to hear again," the winning MD Paul Jenkins later told 4BR. "Spectrum offers lots of opportunities and pitfalls. I wanted to show the character of the music so perhaps took a few risks. I was confident the band could carry it off though.

Now we have Blackpool on the horizon on a great piece which I think will suit us too."

The odds of Pontardulais making it a hat-trick of 2022 wins there will have shortened considerably after this victory.

Absorbing contrast

The battle for the second qualification place saw an absorbing contrast between a bold Ebbw Valley and a rejuvenated BTM.

In the end it was Ebbw Valley's vibrantly coloured account that got the nod ahead of the more considered textures of their rivals in what were a brace of solidly delivered interpretations.

Behind them the standard became more variable, although the likes of Lewis Merthyr, Parc & Dare, Deiniolen and Markham & District battled hard to overcome the 53 year old challenges of a score that has lost none of its fluorescent bite.

Second Section:

Beaumaris ensured their long trip home to Anglesey was one filled with the sounds of celebration after their impressive victory in the Second Section.

The time would have flown by — much like their superb rendition of 'The Aeronauts' that took to the air with such a stamp of musical authority under MD, Bari Gwilliam that he could have put in a 'loop the loop' before the final chord and still won with something to spare.

"A fine performance from a fine band and MD", wrote adjudicator John Maines, whilst his colleague, Glyn Williams added that it had been, "...such a mature and polished performance that had so much to offer musically", and was "thoroughly enjoyable to listen to."

John had earlier highlighted just what the duo had been looking for in the box.

In his pre-results remarks he said there had been "a very good performance to win". However, in a "good standard" contest that contained, "some great performances", he added that bands did have problems with the compound rhythms and the need to display a lightness of touch for the music to come to life.





Looking for

Beaumaris delivered all that the judges were looking for, and more.

What made it even more impressive though was that it was done with 18 new players (and a couple of internal moves) in the ranks from the last time they played here in winning the Third Section in 2020.

They will now return to Cheltenham keen to go one place better than their runner-up finish last September. If they do, they will deserve to make that long trip home by private jet.

"It's been a great way to reward all the hard work of the players," Bari told 4BR. "We always have such a turn-over due to having so many youngsters involved, but it also means that they want to work so hard. The result was a performance like this today. I'm so proud of them all."

Delight

Joining them at Cheltenham was a delighted Mid Rhondda, with MD Alan Gibbs using all his years of experience to draw out a freewheeling spirit to the playing — aided by a wonderful 'Best Instrumentalist' soprano contribution from Darren Williams.

That was enough to pip a neatly constructed account from Abergavenny who continue to rebuild in impressive fashion under Lana Tingay's direction.

The remaining top-six places were completed by a controlled Usk, a confident Ammanford Town and a lyrical take from Abertillery, whilst there was plenty to enjoy from the contrasting accounts from Royal Buckley, Penclawdd and Ifton Colliery.

Third Section:

Wayne Pedrick may not be as well-known as a conductor as Philip Harper or Ian Porthouse, yet in helping to secure the future of Welsh banding he has been as equally inspirational.

Over the last 23 years he has conducted Cwmtawe Youth Band which has provided a fantastic opportunity for youngsters from the age of 8 upwards to enjoy brass band music making.

In the last few years, supplemented by a few adults, they have entered the Welsh Regional Championships, and in 2020 won the Fourth Section title, going on to play in the delayed National Finals in September last year.

Pride

Promoted to the Third Section for the first time this year, they have matured further, and on Saturday morning produced a colourful performance of Gordon Langford's 'Facets of Glass' to take the title.

The delight of the young players was obvious — as was the pride in them by their MD.

"They keep me and the older ones going," he said. "Every time we rehearse there is fun and excitement. They are remarkable young people, with such energy and commitment.

This is the very first contest we have done at Third Section level, so to win is a fantastic testament to their talent and how it inspires me and others."

It was a performance that combined every 'facet' adjudicators David Ashworth and Gary Davies were looking for.

"It's not often an adjudicator can spend time sitting back and not wrong," David Ashworth remarked, whilst his colleague added that they had provided a performance with "poise, dynamic and detail" that was "very controlled".

Both also took time to mention the soloists, and in particular the contribution made by 'Best Instrumentalist' award winner, young flugel player Sion Lloyd.

Fine piece

Earlier David told the audience that the judges had enjoyed a great time in the box on what he said was "a fine piece".

In pointing out the need to carefully control dynamics and tempi (some a bit "boisterous") he said they had been very impressed by the quality of the "beautiful" flugel and "excellent"euphonium playing on show.

Joining them at the National Final will be Crwbin, from the tiny Carmarthenshire village in West Wales. Formed in 1891 they have also predominately performed in the Second and Third Sections in recent years.

Colourful

Now they will head to Cheltenham for the first time since 2010 after producing an equally colourful performance under MD, Alex McGee, that had a celebration section that sounded as if Wales had won a Grand Slam rather than been beaten by Italy.

In fact the majority of the bands in a good quality contest played the 'Celebration' section with tipsy brio (all the troms enjoyed themselves), but also managed to balance it with a touch of Methodist seriousness in the 'chapel' that followed.

Chief amongst those was a thoughtful third placed St Athan, led by the multi-tasking Alan Bourne, with Briton Ferry's richly characterised account in fourth, ahead of an elegant Gwaun Cae Gurwen, and hardworking accounts from Newtown and Ynyshir.

Fourth Section:

Even the outstanding quality of the winning performance from Crosskeys Silver could not hide the worrying fact that only five bands competed in the Fourth Section.

Their winning 'Argos' was outstanding in every respect under former Cory euphonium player Sion Rhys Jones. As adjudicators John Maines and Steve Pritchard-Jones stated in their written remarks, it was "a very good show" from a "fine sounding band".

No doubting

By the end of the purposefully delivered opening section there was no doubting where the title was heading (although it was their first Area victory since 2007) as the MD drew a rendition fused by cohesive intonation and balanced phrasing.

By the time they got to the joyful fun of the Greek 1970s sit-com tune they were romping home like Odysseus from the Trojan War.

"We have been working so hard to keep improving," Sion later told 4BR. "This was the next step in the long-term development of the band, and now we can go back to Cheltenham and see if we can go a couple of places better (they were third in 2021)."

Encouraging

Joining them will be Rhyl Silver on what was an encouraging weekend for North Wales banding.

Their performance under Jamie Duncan was bounced along with hefty energy, but still retained that sense of Hellenic fun, colour and fizz that deservedly claimed a qualification place for the first time since 2016.

With the top two clear, there was an enthusiastic battle for the final podium spot, which eventually went to Oakdale Silver led with a great deal of nous by the experienced Keri Bowden and featuring the excellent 'Best Instrumentalist' contribution of euph player Terry Wells.

It gave them the nod over equally well directed accounts from Ogmore Valley Silver and Cwmbran, who were making a welcome return to the Area contest for the first time since 2018.

More

How Wales could do with so many more like them.

Any degree of satisfaction gained through hearing high quality qualification performances on the weekend was offset by the increasingly worrying feeling that Welsh banding, now more than ever, desperately needs an urgent infusion of enthusiastic, progressive volunteers to help those who continue to give sterling service to the movement.

Those cracks can no longer be hidden behind a plastic wrapper of a successful National Finals contest results covering come the Autumn.

Iwan Fox

From their new rehearsal headquarters to the stage performance itself, there is purpose, insight and control. The superbly structured account of 'Contest Music' was replete with all three 4BR

Advertisement

Results:





Championship Section:

Test piece: Contest Music (Wilfred Heaton)

Adjudicators: Dr Robert Childs and Rob Wiffin



1. Cory (Philip Harper)***

2. Tredegar (Ian Porthouse)**

3. Northop Silver (Daniel Brooks)*

4. City of Cardiff (M1) (Christopher Bond)*

5. Llwydcoed (Andrew Jones)

6. Tylorstown (Gary Davies)

7. Tongwynlais Temperance (Carl Saunders)

***Pre-qualified for National Final plus invitation to represent Wales at the 2023 European Championships

**Pre-qualified for National Final

*Invite to National Final

Best Instrumentalist: Glyn Williams (euphonium) â€” Cory

Best Cornet Player: Tom Hutchinson (Cory)

Best Bass Section: Cory





First Section:

Test piece: Spectrum (Gilbert Vinter)

Adjudicators: Dr Robert Childs and Rob Wiffin



1. Pontardulais Town (Paul Jenkins)*

2. Ebbw Valley (Gareth Ritter)*

3. BTM (Jeff Hutcherson)

4. Lewis Merthyr (Craig Roberts)

5. Parc & Dare (Nigel Seaman)

6. Deiniolen (Keith Jones)

7. Markham District (Jayne Thomas)

*Invite to National Final

Best Instrumentalist: Lyndon Harris (euphonium) — Pontardulais Town





Second Section:

Test piece: The Aeronauts (Goff Richards)

Adjudicators: John Maines and Glyn Williams



1. Beaumaris (Bari Gwilliam)*

2. Mid Rhondda (Thomas Coaches) (Alan Gibbs)*

3. Abergavenny Borough (Lana Tingay)

4. Usk (James Jones)

5. Ammanford Town Silver (Glyn Rhys Davies)

6. Abertillery Town (Alun Williams)

7. Royal Buckley Town (Keith Jones)

8. Penclawdd (Tony Small)

9. Ifton Colliery (Scott Robert Lloyd)

Best Instrumentalist: Darren Williams (soprano) — Mid Rhondda

Best Percussion: Beaumaris

*Invite to National Final





Third Section:

Test piece: Facets of Glass (Gordon Langford)

Adjudicators: David Ashworth and Gary Davies



1. Cwmtawe (Wayne Pedrick)*

2. Crwbin (Alex McGee)*

3. RAF St Athan Voluntary (Alan Bourne)

4. Briton Ferry Silver (Jeff Pearce)

5. Gwaun Cae Gurwen (Alex Parker)

6. Newtown Silver (Steve Edwards)

7. Ynyshir (Dean Evans)

Best Instrumentalist: Sion Lloyd (flugel) — Cwmtawe

*Invite to National Final





Fourth Section:

Test piece: Argos (Stephan Hodel)

Adjudicators: John Maines and Steve Pritchard-Jones



1. Crosskeys Silver (Sion Rhys Jones)*

2. Rhyl Silver (Jamie Duncan)*

3. Oakdale Silver (Kerry Bowden)

4. Ogmore Valley Silver (Danny Stone)

5. Cwmbran (Adrian Browning)

Best Instrumentalist: Terry Wells (euphonium) — Oakdale Silver

*Invite to National Final