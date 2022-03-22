Forget the qualifying headaches...

After the celebrations of the weekends in Durham, Stevenage and Swansea, Rooms4groups will ease any headaches when it comes to book hotels for Cheltenham and London too..

Group hotel experts Rooms4groups is ready and waiting to help the qualifying bands for Cheltenham and London from the Area contests last weekend as they look to book their hotels for the National Finals in Cheltenham and London.

Delighted to help

Rooms4groups Managing Director Maria Turley-Allerton says "Our congratulations go to all the bands that have qualified, and we know they will be nursing sore heads for a while yet.

However, we are here to ensure there are no headaches over booking hotels for Cheltenham and London and for making sure your trip's needs are fully catered for.

So pick up the phone and find out more — we are there to make your National Finals experience as easy and hassle free as possible."

Get in touch:

Specially negotiated Cheltenham and London finals hotel deals are available straight away:

All you have to do is contact rooms4groups directly at: bookings@rooms4groups.co.uk