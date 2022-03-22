                 

*
banner

News

Forget the qualifying headaches...

After the celebrations of the weekends in Durham, Stevenage and Swansea, Rooms4groups will ease any headaches when it comes to book hotels for Cheltenham and London too..

Rooms4groups
  You won't have any National Finals headaches dealing with Rooms4Groups

Tuesday, 22 March 2022

        

Group hotel experts Rooms4groups is ready and waiting to help the qualifying bands for Cheltenham and London from the Area contests last weekend as they look to book their hotels for the National Finals in Cheltenham and London.

Delighted to help

Rooms4groups Managing Director Maria Turley-Allerton says "Our congratulations go to all the bands that have qualified, and we know they will be nursing sore heads for a while yet.

However, we are here to ensure there are no headaches over booking hotels for Cheltenham and London and for making sure your trip's needs are fully catered for.

So pick up the phone and find out more — we are there to make your National Finals experience as easy and hassle free as possible."

However, we are here to ensure there are no headaches over booking hotels for Cheltenham and London and for making sure your trip's needs are fully catered forRooms4Groups.

Get in touch:

Specially negotiated Cheltenham and London finals hotel deals are available straight away:

All you have to do is contact rooms4groups directly at: bookings@rooms4groups.co.uk

        

Become a supporter and help make our future secure.

4barsrest continues to be a proudly independent voice. There are no paywalls to overcome to be able to enjoy what we do to keep our journalism at the heart of the brass banding world. Support us with a one-off donation or subscribe from just £2.50 per month.

Support us    

Latest News »

Rooms4groups

Forget the qualifying headaches...

March 22 • After the celebrations of the weekends in Durham, Stevenage and Swansea, Rooms4groups will ease any headaches when it comes to book hotels for Cheltenham and London too..

stevenage

Results: 2022 London & Southern Counties Regional Championships

March 19 • Haverhill claims first Area top flight title as section victories go to East of England Co-op, City of Norwich, Bradwell Silver and Hangleton in Stevenage.

durhm

Results: 2022 North of England Regional Championships

March 19 • NASUWT Riverside reign supreme in Durham with section wins for Kirkbymoorside Town, Tewit Silver, Jayess Newbiggin and Flookburgh.

Cory

Results: 2022 Welsh Regional Championships

March 19 • Cory returns to domestic supremacy on a Swansea weekend of titles to Pontardulais, Beaumaris, Cwmtawe and Crosskeys

What's on »

Contest: National Youth Championships

Saturday 26 March • Corby Business Academy, Academy Way, Gretton Road, Corby NN17 5EB.

Black Dyke Band - Brighouse & Rastrick at Huddersfield Town Hall

Saturday 26 March • Huddersfield Town Hall Corporation Street, Huddersfield HD1 2TA

Contest: National Youth Championships

Sunday 27 March • Corby Business Academy, Academy Way, Gretton Road, Corby NN17 5EB.

Glossop Old Band - Boarshurst Silver Band.

Sunday 27 March • Glossop Band Club, Derby Street, Glossop, SK13 8LP

Boarshurst Silver Band - Thoresby Colliery Band

Sunday 27 March • Boarshurst Band Club. Greenbridge Lane. Greenfield OL3 7EW

Vacancies »

Bollington Brass Band

March 21 • Need a new challenge?. We are looking for a front row solo cornet player (position negotiable) to complete the band line up. Rehearsing Thursday 8-10pm with a sensible contest and concert program. Based Nr Macclesfield and Stockport.

Rainford Band

March 21 • Rainford Band have vacancies for a first class solo cornet and euphonium players. This is a rare opportunity to join one of the North West's leading bands.

Avonbank (Evesham) Brass Band

March 18 • Avonbank requires an enthusiastic front row cornet player to join our lively and friendly band! We have a sensible and interesting summer programme planned and look forward to meeting the right person to complete our line up. Get in touch! Please!!

Pro Cards »

Jenny Gartside

Bsc Hons
Jeweller, brass band themed jewellery and pin badges

               

 © 2022 4barsrest.com Ltd

Back to top