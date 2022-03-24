Death of Karl Busch

The death has been announced of the respected cornet player and conductor Karl Busch.

4BR has been informed of the death on 13th March of Midlands cornet player and bandsman Karl Busch. He was 65.

A long term member of Jaguar Cars (City of Coventry) Band, Karl learned to play cornet with the Dunchurch Band and became a member of the National Youth Brass Band of Great Britain in the early 1970s.

Open victory

He had a brief spell with Shirley Band before joining the City of Coventry in 1976. He remained a member on the front row for over 15 years and played 'bumper-up' in 1981, when the City of Coventry, conducted by Major Arthur Kenney won the British Open.

Karl shared in other British Open top-six successes and a podium finish at the National Championships. He was also a member of the City of Coventry Quartet that won the National title three times in 1978, 1980 and 1981, coming second in 1979. He later conducted the quartet when they won the first British Open Quartet Championship in 1988.

After leaving the City of Coventry in the early 1990s, Karl enjoyed further success as a player with the Desford Colliery, Holme Silver, Kibworth and GUS Bands. He also conducted the Kibworth Band, and gained the nickname 'Peter Perfect' at Holme Silver for obvious reasons!

Lovely man

A spokesperson told 4BR: "The banding world mourns the loss of a lovely man, talented cornet player and loyal, dedicated, committed bandsman. He also lived life to the full, but who was always there for anyone in need."

Details of Karl's funeral are presently awaited and will be published on 4BR once we receive them.