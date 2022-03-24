                 

Composer competition to help celebrate Oxfordshire centenary

The centenary of the Oxfordshire & District Brass Band Association in 2023 is being marked by a special Composer Competition.

  The Association celebrates its 100th anniversary in 2023.

Thursday, 24 March 2022

        

The centenary of the Oxfordshire & District Brass Band Association will be celebrated in 2023 by the launch of a special Composition Competition to find two new concert items for their member bands to play during the year.

There are two categories: Under 25's and Over 25's, with entries welcome from composers from around the banding world. Each category winner will receive a prize of £500.

Concert work

Nigel Hall, the Association Vice-Chairperson told 4BR: "We are looking for a concert work (not a solo) of between 3 and 6 minutes in duration, aimed at UK Third and Fourth Section band level."

The judging panel will consist of Phillip Littlemore, Alan Fernie and Gavin Somerset, and the results will be announced at the ODBBA Entertainment Contest being held on Sunday 6th November at Marlborough School , Woodstock.

Further information:

For full rules of the competition and entry form, please email odbba@gmx.com

        

