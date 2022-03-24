Composer competition to help celebrate Oxfordshire centenary

The centenary of the Oxfordshire & District Brass Band Association in 2023 is being marked by a special Composer Competition.

There are two categories: Under 25's and Over 25's, with entries welcome from composers from around the banding world. Each category winner will receive a prize of £500.

Concert work

Nigel Hall, the Association Vice-Chairperson told 4BR: "We are looking for a concert work (not a solo) of between 3 and 6 minutes in duration, aimed at UK Third and Fourth Section band level."

The judging panel will consist of Phillip Littlemore, Alan Fernie and Gavin Somerset, and the results will be announced at the ODBBA Entertainment Contest being held on Sunday 6th November at Marlborough School , Woodstock.

Further information:

For full rules of the competition and entry form, please email odbba@gmx.com