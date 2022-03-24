                 

Musical youth leads Bradwell success

The long terms investment in developing home grown players has paid off once again for Bradwell Silver Band.

Bradwell
  Some of the young stars of Bradwell Silver Band celebrate their Area success.

Thursday, 24 March 2022

        

Bradwell Silver Band has been celebrating its success in winning the Third Section of the recent London & Southern Counties Regional Championships in Stevenage.

It was the band's second Area success since 2018 when they won the Fourth Section, and they can now look forward to a trip across the M4 in September to represent the region at the National Finals in Cheltenham.

18 players

Not only that but the success has been based on a long term investment in youth, with no fewer than 18 of the players having started with the organisation's Beginners Band.

Spokesperson Stephanie Chappell told 4BR: "Being a band that prides itself on training players, providing free tuition and instruments, we are fortunate to have 'home grown' musicians to come through the ranks.

Despite the recent Covid-19 restrictions we have a thriving Development Band and an additional 9 beginners have recently taken up regular weekly lessons with our tutors.

All that and we were so proud to be able to say that 18 of the playing members on stage in Stevenage originally started learning in our development programme."

Overjoyed

Stephanie added: "The band is overjoyed to have won and to have the opportunity to represent the region once again in Cheltenham. All this and we are honoured to have been invited to perform a concert for the Chelsea Pensioners at the Royal Hospital of Chelsea in May.

We are very proud of our close connection with them and look forward to seeing them again. Our youngsters really enjoy the visit."

        

