Putting the sound to the pictures...

There is a great opportunity to join the players of the Bournemouth Symphony Orchestra in a day of film and gaming music performances in Bristol.

Curtain up

It will take place on Sunday 24th April at the Frenchay Campus of the University of West of England, Bristol (BS16 1QY), and will enable players to perform with the professional orchestral musicians on repertoire from film and gaming — including 'The Magnificent Seven', 'Chicken Run' and 'Little Orpheus'.

Speaking about the initiative, Steven Legge, Senior Lecturer in Classical and Jazz Music Enrichment told 4BR: "This is a great opportunity to come along and play alongside professional musicians and see how they approach performances.

You will be able to work along the composer Jim Fowler who wrote 'Little Orpheus'.

It's an open, friendly, inclusive environment for people to enjoy, so please get in touch and come along. The music is fantastic."

Find out more

To find out more and sign up, go to:



https://bsolive.com/events/film-and-game-music-course/

