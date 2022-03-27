New AGM date for Bandiau Pres Cymru / Brass Bands Wales

The Annual General Meeting of Bandiau Pres Cymru / Brass Bands Wales will now take place on 23rd April.

Bandiau Pres Cymru / Brass Bands Wales, the representative body set up to support the existing organisations and structures of the nation's banding community and music sector, has announced that it has rescheduled the date of its proposed Annual General Meeting and Youth event.

The on-line AGM will now take place on Saturday 23rd April at 1.00pm with a new date for its Youth Event being announced in due course.

Join us

A spokesperson told 4BR: "We apologise for any inconvenience caused and hope that people with the future of Welsh banding in their hearts can join us."

Nominations:



Nominations for people to stand election for posts within the organisation can be made at:

https://www.cognitoforms.com/BrassBandsWales/NominationFormForElectionOfDirectorsOfBrassBandsWales

Survey



A survey aimed to identify the challenges faced by Welsh banding at all levels throughout the country can be completed at:

https://www.cognitoforms.com/BrassBandsWales/BandingInWalesQuestionnaire