Report & Results: 2022 National Youth Championships of Great Britain

Youth Brass 2000 leads the award winners at joyful National Championship event in Corby as Elland Silver Training Band and Lions Academy Junior Brass also claim victories.

The National Youth Championships of Great Britain returned in rejuvenated style in Corby on the weekend, infused by a palpable sense of inclusion and enthusiasm.

The informed rule tweaks and relaxations made by Brass Bands England to the competitive sections, as well as a change in ethos led by a refocussed non-competitive Besson Prodige Debut Section proved to be a great success, giving the event a much broader spectrum of variety and appeal.

Adding to the upbeat comperes Dave Benson Phillips (who could have solved the current energy crisis by being plugged into the National Grid) and David Hayward, the encouraging adjudicators, workshops, Gala Concert and the polished broadcast from BrassPass.tv, the pursuit of musical excellence wasn't forgotten either.

Revelled

The winners in each category certainly showcased their abilities with performances of notable substance, whilst others simply revelled in what they had all been missing for so long.

In total 27 bands containing 386 performers took to the stage at Corby Business Centre.

Given so many had only recently been able to return to full, non-digital rehearsals, it was a joyful endorsement of an event that has proactively changed into a more 'open' festival of inclusive character and spirit — one linked to BBE's long term aim to help develop a sustainable brass band movement through its Brass Foundations initiative.

Support

Speaking at its conclusion, BBE, CEO, Kenny Crookston, said: "It was fantastic to see so many bands from all over the country join us this weekend for the return of such an important event for youth banding.

All the bands performed brilliantly, and I hope the young people enjoyed their performing experience. I'd like to thank everyone who came as an audience member, your support is vital to the ongoing success of the event, and I hope we will see you again next year."

Championship Section:

One band that will certainly return is Youth Brass 2000.

Under MD, Chris Jeans, they retained the Championship Section (18 years and under) title with a 20-minute set that included Simon Dobson's original work, 'A Brief Symphony of Time', as well as the percussion feature, 'The Clock with the Dresden Figures' and the choreographed bar-stool finale, 'Sing, Sing, Sing'.

It was their seventh consecutive 'National' victory, and sees it added to a current CV that includes the British Open and Youth Brass in Concert titles as they start planning the fund-raising efforts to get to Malmo in Sweden to represent England at the 2023 European Youth Championships.

It was the type of highly polished, well-drilled Gold Award performance that expertly ticked all the right boxes for judges.

Three T's

For Stephanie Binns that meant the 'three Ts' of tone, timing and tuning which Chris Jeans' talented youngsters certainly displayed in each of their pieces, whilst colleague Mark Bousie added that although there had been "a massive range"in the overall standard between the 10 competitors, all the MDs had chosen works that reflected well on their bands.

Whilst he commended the "amazing big loud stuff" he also emphasised the need to ensure the "scary moments" when dynamics levels were not as high or forceful were also worked on.

That was seen in the range of repertoire in show; from pulsating high energy openers from the pens of Paul Lovatt Cooper and Whit Friday marches to reflective items such as 'All Through the Night', pop songs like 'Can't Take My Eyes Off You', and test-pieces as varied as 'Vivat Regina' and 'Music from Kantara'.

The standard of solo playing was also very high, with the 'Best Soloist' Award going to a mature rendition of 'Over the Rainbow' from George Fearnley of Tewit Youth Senior Band.

Maturity

A deserved Gold Award went to runner-up Lions Youth Brass, with a set that showed their growing maturity under MD Nigel Birch. Their opening 'Out of the Mountain' by Ian Raisbeck was followed by 'First Light' played confidently by cornet soloist Hannah Taylor and Christopher Bond's popular 'Neverland'.

The final podium place and a Gold Award was claimed by Tewit Youth Senior Band led by Richard Marshall, with an upbeat set that featured not only their outstanding soloist, but the fizzy PLC opener 'Pound the Streets', 'Flood Plains of the Trent' by Jonathan Bates and Dan Price's 'Starburst'.

Just outside the top-three, but also gaining a deserved Gold Award was Northamptonshire County Youth Brass Band led by Brad Turnbull. They blasted off with Alan Fernie's 'Rocket' before horn soloist Harry Bennett gave a fine rendition of 'A Time for Peace' before finishing with a confident rendition of 'Music for Kantara'.

Elsewhere, the trio of bands from Cardiff County & Vales of Glamorgan Youth Brass Band, Lancashire Youth Brass Band, Macclesfield Youth Brass Band claimed Silver Awards, with Bronze Awards going to Astley Youth Band, Dobcross Youth Band and Oldham Music Centre Youth Brass Band — all presenting polished wide ranging sets.

Intermediate Section:

Although there were just a brace of contenders in the Intermediate Section (16 years and under) the lack of quantity didn't reduce the quality on show, with adjudicator Mark Bousie saying that the judges had enjoyed "two fantastic bands".

In thanking parents and supporters he also noted that the music making had been "a joy to hear", whilst colleague Stephanie Binns added that it was obvious that everyone had "enjoyed themselves" on what was a long overdue opportunity to perform.

Splendid job

The title, Gold Award and honour of representing England in the Development Section of the European Youth Championships in Sweden in 2023, went to Elland Silver Training.

The intermediate tier of the outstanding Elland Silver Band organisation was to be conducted by Samantha Harrison, but with Covid issues still affecting many bands (there were two withdrawals from the weekend), Paul Cook stepped in to do a splendid job.

With the requirement to perform a test-piece replaced with the much more sensible option of an original brass band work, the Yorkshire ensemble opened with the theme from 'Rocky' followed by Alan Fernie's 'Summer Overture'.

They returned to the silver screen for a touch of 'James Bond', a selection box 'Disney Matters' and their finale of 'Scooby Doo'.

Tewit led by Rebecca Marshall meanwhile opened with PLC's 'Big Top' followed by 'Best Soloist' prize winner Ella Simpson with a cracking rendition of the classic 'The Lazy Trumpeter'. 'A Little Prayer', 'New Beginnings' by Fredrick Schelderup and 'Kongolela' rounded off their Silver Award winning set.

Elementary Section:

There were three bands performing in the Elementary Section (14 years and under), where the title and Gold Award went to Lions Academy Junior Brass.

Once again the judges John Barber and Alex Kenyon were encouraged by the quality of the performances, with John saying that it had been "an absolute pleasure" with "great programmes" picked by the MDs.

Fantastic performers

Meanwhile, Alex added a special thanks to the parents and supporters who gave so much to helping the youngsters perform week in week out, and which had led to "fantastic performances"that had been "an absolute thrill to hear".

Lions certainly had a gold hallmark about their set under conductor Tom Hancock, as they opened in a long line with the 'Muppets Theme' (with brilliant car horn soloist), before segueing skilfully into the euphonium solo 'Londonderry Air' played wonderful by 'Best Soloist' winner Charlie Keirnan.

Their original brass band work, Dave Chapman's 'A Saddleworth Suite', featured great percussion and plenty of spooky 'Grasscroft Ghoul' sounds before it closed with a wicked 'Fiesta' complete with signature jester hats. They rounded off their set with a warmly played 'Abide with Me'.

A Silver Award went to the 21-player strong Dobcross Youth Intermediate Band with their clever 'Time Travelling' set that had everything from Mozart and Mountain Kings to a hot touch 'Fire Dance' that featured their own fantastic percussionist.

Firth Park Academy Brass Band — just 15 strong in personnel, but who played with incredible commitment also claimed a Silver Award. Their set opened with the upbeat Greek/Black Eyed Peas pop-song 'Misirlou' before neatly moving through a super horn solo, hymn tune and a bit of Henry VIII to close with a fun packed 'Guava Guy'.

Debut Section:

The most significant change in the ethos of the event was to be found with the non-competitive Besson Prodige Debut Section (18 years and under).

Linked directly to Brass Band England's successful 'Brass Foundations' work that sees five part time staff work in different areas of the country inspiring development of community initiatives and progressive educational links, it offered a blueprint to the type of inclusive participation that over the last few weeks was so desperately missing (with the exception of Scotland) from the series of Regional Championship contests.

Joyful infusion

With the support of Besson, whose representative Euan Meikle called it, "an inspiring reason why we all want to be a part of events like this", it was a joyful infusion of musical commitment and endeavour, fun and plenty of great music making.

That sense of inclusivity was boosted by the judges John Barber and Alex Kenyon.

They gave hugely encouraging remarks that ensured not one of the 13 bands, or featured player was left out — from the "utter joy" of Hounslow Junior Brass Band with their specially commissioned 'Toot Suite' that reflected on their own area's rich demographic make-up (featuring a brilliant young Dhol drum player), to the "wee little tootlers" of Wantage Youth Brass.

In between, each of the ensembles (which ranged in number from 13 to nearly 50), and which featured plenty of non-traditional brass band instruments from trumpets to French horns was a delight, with the MDs picking music that simply showcased enjoyment.

From 'Rocky' to Taylor Swift, George Gershwin to Iron Maiden, singing, body percussion, choreography and more smiles than could be seen at an American dentists convention — it had it all.

Little wonder Alex and John were enthused and spot on in describing the bands as "amazing", "wonderful", "spectacularly good", "astonishing""wowzers", "magical" and much, much more. There were more highlights on show than at the local Corby hairdressing salons.

Right mix

It also summed up the right mix of informality and pizzazz (provided by the Fanfare Team from the British Army Brass Band) that has now given the National Youth Championships under Brass Bands England's stewardship that renewed, refocussed feel.

And at a time when embracing inclusion offers so much as a positive return to the brass band movement, it was an event that left everyone enthused and energised by its success.

Iwan Fox & Wilson Taylor

Results:

Championship Section:

Adjudicators: Stephanie Binns & Mark Bousie



Gold Awards:

1. Youth Brass 2000

2. Lions Youth Brass

3. Tewit Youth Senior Band

Gold Award:

Northamptonshire County Youth Brass Band

Silver Awards:

Cardiff County & Vales of Glamorgan Youth Brass Band

Lancashire Youth Brass Band

Macclesfield Youth Brass Band

Bronze Awards:

Astley Youth Band

Dobcross Youth Band

Oldham Music Centre Youth Brass Band

Best Soloist: George Fearnley (horn) — Tewit Youth Senior Band





Intermediate Section:

Adjudicators: Stephanie Binns & Mark Bousie



1. Elland Silver Training Band (Gold Award)

2. Tewit Youth Intermediate Band (Silver Award)

Best Soloist: Ella Simpson (trumpet) — Tewit Youth Intermediate Band

Elementary Section:

Adjudicators: John Barber & Alex Kenyon



1. Lions Academy Junior Brass (Gold Award)

2. Dobcross Youth Intermediate Band (Silver Award)

3. Firth Park Academy Brass Band (Silver Award)

Best Soloist: Charlie Keirnan (euphonium) — Lions Academy Junior Brass





Debut Section:

Adjudicators: John Barber & Alex Kenyon



All competitors in playing order were presented with a Certificate of Achievement.

Birkwood Brass

Wantage Youth Brass

Macclesfield Training & Junior Bands

Hounslow Junior Brass Band

Summerswood & Fairfield Primary Schools

Lions Development Band

Amersham Brass Roots

Tewit Youth Junior Band

Cherry Tree Primary School

Amersham Youth Band

Milton Keynes Young Brass Hoppers

Enderby Youth Band

Boughton Band