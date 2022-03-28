Interview with Louis Dowdeswell

We catch up with the trumpet star to talk about his forthcoming musical collaboration with Cory Band at the Gala Concert of the European Brass Band Championships in Birmingham — as well as find out more about his playing background.

It's the Monday interview on 4BR and we are joined by trumpet star, music producer and content creator, Louis Dowdeswell.

As has been reported on 4BR, Louis will be using all those elements and more with his exciting collaboration with Cory Band at the Gala Concert of the forthcoming European Brass Band Championships in Birmingham on Sunday 1st May.

Buzz

It will round off the festival before the announcement of the results and its already created a great buzz.

We talk to Louis about the link as well as his brass band background and how he is looking forward to the event...

