The death has been announced of Arnold Tattersfield, one of the most well known and respected figures in Yorkshire banding.

Arnold had been a member of the Horbury Victoria Band for over 47 years and had been their secretary for 42. He was also a popular and active volunteer, being part of the British Federation of Brass Bands and Brass Bands England, and Yorkshire Regional Committee.

He leaves a wife Carol, four children and eight grandchildren. Further details will follow.