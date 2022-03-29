                 

Line-up changes at European Championships

There will be no Danish Championship representative at the Europeans this year whilst Hebden Bridge comes in to boost the Challenge Section ranks.

Open
  The Championships take place at Symphony Hall in Birmingham

Tuesday, 29 March 2022

        

Although no official announcement has yet been made by either the European Brass Band association or Brass Bands England, it is understood that the Danish champions, Concord Brass Band has withdrawn from competing at the forthcoming European Championship in Birmingham.

Heavy hearts

They have stated on their Facebook page. "It is with heavy hearts that Concord Brass Band has to withdraw from the Europeans this year. In the shadow of the Corona the band has not been able to sign the Danish personnel with the playing standard required for an event such as the European Championships.

Concord wishes the organizers and the competing bands the best of luck, and hope to return to the big stage soon."

The band claimed the Danish title and the invitation to represent the nation after winning the National Championships in Aarhus in November 2021.

Following the news, Kenny Crookston, CEO of Brass Bands England, which is organising the 2022 European Brass Band Championship, told British Bandsman magazine: "We were sorry to hear the news that Concord is unable to perform in this year's European Brass Band Championships, but we fully understand the band's decision under the circumstances.

He added: "We will still have 11 fantastic bands in the Championship Section in Birmingham and look forward to welcoming visitors from around the banding world to what promises to be a memorable event."

Hebden challenge

It is also understood that there has been an amendment to the line up of the bands in the Challenge Section, with England's Hebden Bridge Band, the current Second Section National Champions of Great Britain now included in the line-up.

They have also stated on their Facebook page that they had accepted an invitation to compete at the event.

        

