Competing bands and judges announced for European Championships

The list of competitors and the judges who will decide their European title fates have been announced.

The European Brass Band Association (EBBA) has announced line-up of competitors as well as its list adjudicators for the European Brass Band Championships in Birmingham between the 28th April to 1st May.

Championship Section:

11 bands will compete in the Championship Section — led by defending champion Cory, although as previously reported on 4BR there is no representative from Denmark or Belgium.

The set -test, 'Saints Triumphant' by Philip Wilby will be adjudicated by Arvid Anthun (Norway), Garry Cutt (England) and Erik Janssen (Netherlands).

The jury for the own-choice element will be Jan de Haan (Netherlands), Christopher Jeanbourquin (Switzerland) and Katrina Marzella-Wheeler (Scotland).

Challenge Section:

Four bands will compete in the Challenge Section — led by defending champion, Brass Band Regensburg from Germany. As reported on 4BR Hebden Bridge Band, the Second Section National Champions of Great Britain has been included in the line-up, which also sees bands from Italy and Northern Ireland.

They will be adjudicated by Arvid Anthun (Norway), Garry Cutt (England) and Erik Janssen (Netherlands)

European Youth Contest:

Eight bands will compete in the European Youth Championships with Adam Cooke (Northern Ireland) and Grete W. Tonheim (Norway) judging the competitors in both the Premier and Development Sections.

European Composer Competition:

The vastly experienced Jan de Haan will also be joining the team of distinguished composers Kenneth Hesketh and Philip Wilby to adjudicate the European Composer Competition.

Speaking about the line-ups, EBBA President, Ulf Rosenberg, said: "It's impressive to see the Europe-wide brass band movement recovering after two years of pandemic and so many competitors being able to be present for the European Festival.

We are proud to bring back EBBC to the homeland of brass banding in England for what promises to be highly attractive events."

Great line-up

Kenny Crookston, CEO of event organisers Brass Bands England, added: "This is going to be a wonderful Festival and we are delighted to have such a great line-up of bands taking part.

We have terrific programme of events lined up over the four days in Birmingham and there really is something for everyone, so please don't miss out on what looks like one of the most exciting brass events ever held in this country."

Paul Hindmarsh, Chair of the EBBA Music Commission, commented: "The EBBA Music Commission is delighted to have been able to secure the services of some of the foremost composers, conductors, performers and educators in the international band community for EBBC.

Their gifts and skills are widely admired and they bring many years of experience at the top of the banding world and beyond."

Tickets:

Further details of tickets for the European Brass Band Festival can be found at https://www.bbe.org.uk/ebbf or https://bmusic.co.uk/ebbf-2022

Championship Section:



3BA Concert Band (Corsin Tuor) — Germany

Brass Band Oberösterreich (Gunther Reisegger) — Austria

Brass Band Schoonhoven (Paul Holland) — Netherlands

Cory Band (Philip Harper) — Wales*

Foden's Band (Russell Gray) — England

Göta Brass Band (Michael Thomsen) — Sweden

Hauts-de-France Brass Band (Luc Vertommen) — France

Stavanger Brass Band (Allan Withington) — Norway

the cooperation band (Michael Fowles) — Scotland

Tredegar Band (Ian Porthouse) — Wales

Valaisia Brass Band (Arsene Duc) — Switzerland

*Defending champion

Challenge Section:



Brass Band Regensburg (Dave Lea) — Germany*

Brassband Uberetsch (Johann Finatzer) — Italy

Downshire Brass (Michael Alcorn) — Northern Ireland

Hebden Bridge Band (Christopher Binns) — England

*Defending champion

European Youth Brass Band Competition

Youth Development Section:



Brass Band Aukstyn (Bjørn Breistein/Remigijus Vilys) — Lithuania

Elland Silver Youth Band (Samantha Harrison) — England

National Youth Brass Band of Scotland (John Boax/Richard Evans) — Scotland

Smøras Skolemusikk (Magnus Brandseth) — Norway

South Wales Youth Band (Carol Flanary-Davies) — Wales

Wardle Academy Youth Band (Lee Rigg) — England*

*Defending champion

Youth Premier Section:



Catch Basin Brass Band (Andreas Lackner) — Austria*

Youth Brass 2000 (Chris Jeans) England

* Defending champion

Adjudication Panels:Championship Section: Set Test-Piece / Challenge Section:



Arvid Anthun (Norway)

Garry Cutt (England)

Erik Janssen (Netherlands)

Championship Section Own-Choice:



Jan de Haan (Netherlands)

Christophe Jeanbourquin (Switzerland)

Katrina Marzella-Wheeler (Scotland)

European Composers' Competition:



Jan de Haan (Netherlands)

Kenneth Hesketh (England)

Philip Wilby (England)

European Youth Brass Band Contest:



Adam Cooke (Northern Ireland)

Grethe W. Tonheim (Norway)