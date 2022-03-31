Primary force receives BBE award

Julie Allen MBE has been presented with her Services to Youth Award for inspiring a new generation of players to enjoy music making at Birkwood Primary School.

Julie Allen MBE, the inspirational driving force behind the Birkwood Primary School Brass Band in Yorkshire has been presented with the 2021 Brass Bands England 'Services to Youth Award'.

It took place during a special concert at the school as the band prepared for their appearance at the recent National Youth Championships in Corby.

Heart of the school

Julie was Head of the school until her retirement last year, and due to Covid-19 restrictions BBE was unable to present the award in person until now.

As was stated on the announcement of her award, Julie Allen had, "put music at the heart of Birkwood Primary School and believed passionately about the positive impact it can make to both school life and the local community."

That saw Julie implement a successful 'Whole Class' project which over the following decade has encouraged and funded pupils to continue to play, paid for musical exams and started a school brass band with the support of the local music service, school staff and a link to Grimethorpe Colliery Band, which saw them featured on the BBC television One Show with them.

It has also ensured that youngsters are encouraged to continue their musical journey at secondary school.

Respect

The award citation stated: "Mrs Allen has the respect of the school and the local community.

She celebrates all musicians and gives them the self-belief to be the best they can be. She leaves legacy of outstanding music making in school".

Julie was presented with the Brian W Hicks Shield for Services to Youth and a plaque by Rosie Banham, Membership Services Manager, Brass Bands England.

Nominate for the 2022 Awards

Nominations are open until 13th May 2022 to make a nomination for one of BBE's coveted awards.

Go to: https://www.bbe.org.uk/news02032022-1456/brass-bands-england-awards-2022-open-nominations