                 

*
banner

News

National Eisteddfod of Wales looks for brass band entrants

Welsh bands are being asked to enter the National Eisteddfod of Wales which returns later this year.

Eisetefford
  The National Eisteddfod of Wales takes place in Pembrokeshire later this year

Thursday, 31 March 2022

        

The National Eisteddfod of Wales will return later this year after a two-year absence.

It will take place in Tregaron, Pembrokeshire from 30th July to 6th August, with its televised brass band competitions taking place on Saturday/Sunday 30th & 31st July.

The Eisteddfod Committee hopes to welcome bands from all over Wales to compete on the stage of the festival.

Register

Bands can register by 1st May to participate in a celebration of Welsh culture, by taking part in the entertainment programme contests.

Go to: https://eisteddfod.cymru/competitions/brass-bands

        

Become a supporter and help make our future secure.

4barsrest continues to be a proudly independent voice. There are no paywalls to overcome to be able to enjoy what we do to keep our journalism at the heart of the brass banding world. Support us with a one-off donation or subscribe from just £2.50 per month.

Support us    

Latest News »

Radio

100 up for Hoyle's Yorkshire innings

March 31 • The popular Yorkshire Brass on-line brass band broadcast has just doffed its cap on completing a great century innings.

Abbey Brass

Brownless joins in advisory role at Abbey Brass (Abingdon)

March 31 • Neil Brownless has joined Abbey Brass (Abringdon) Band as its Musical Advisor.

BTM Band

Next Generation inspired by BTM approach

March 31 • The next generation of players that will be inspired to be part of the BTM Band organisation have been welcomed through an open day door.

Eisetefford

National Eisteddfod of Wales looks for brass band entrants

March 31 • Welsh bands are being asked to enter the National Eisteddfod of Wales which returns later this year.

What's on »

Contest: West of England Regional Championships

Saturday 2 April • The Centaur, Cheltenham Racecourse, Pressburg, Cheltenham GL50 4SH

Contest: West of England Regional Championships

Sunday 3 April • The Centaur, Cheltenham Racecourse, Pressburg, Cheltenham GL50 4SH

Glossop Old Band - Middleton Band

Sunday 3 April • Glossop Band Club, Derby Street, Glossop. SK13 8LP

Boarshurst Silver Band -

Sunday 3 April • Boarshurst Band Club. Greenbridge Lane. Greenfield OL3 7EW

Black Dyke Band - Bury Parish Church

Thursday 7 April • The Rock, Bury. BL9 0LA

Vacancies »

Essex Police Band

March 31 • We have the following vacancies in the Essex Police Band:. 1 x Bb Bass. 1 x Eb Bass. Cornets. 2 x Percussion

Hebden Bridge Junior Band

March 31 • MD/Conductor Needed. We are looking for an MD who will grow with us; who will nurture our young players and bring a sense of excitement to rehearsals and concerts. In a usual year we have a varied concert schedule and also have an annual â€˜tourâ€™.

Shrewsbury Brass Band

March 31 • Shrewsbury Brass Band are looking for a confident and competent back row player and baritone/euph player. We rehearse Tues 7.30pm at Shropshire Music Service, Long Meadow, Bayston Hill, Shrewsbury.

Pro Cards »

Stephen Tighe

ARCM, LDBBA, (Dip)PFS.
Adjudicator / Music Director / Arranger

               

 © 2022 4barsrest.com Ltd

Back to top