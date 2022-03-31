National Eisteddfod of Wales looks for brass band entrants

Welsh bands are being asked to enter the National Eisteddfod of Wales which returns later this year.

The National Eisteddfod of Wales will return later this year after a two-year absence.

It will take place in Tregaron, Pembrokeshire from 30th July to 6th August, with its televised brass band competitions taking place on Saturday/Sunday 30th & 31st July.

The Eisteddfod Committee hopes to welcome bands from all over Wales to compete on the stage of the festival.

Register

Bands can register by 1st May to participate in a celebration of Welsh culture, by taking part in the entertainment programme contests.

Go to: https://eisteddfod.cymru/competitions/brass-bands