                 

*
banner

News

Next Generation inspired by BTM approach

The next generation of players that will be inspired to be part of the BTM Band organisation have been welcomed through an open day door.

BTM Band
  The Open Day was a great success.

Thursday, 31 March 2022

        

The BTM Band recently opened its doors to showcase to local families the opportunities they offer for children wishing to enjoy playing in a brass band.

BTM has a well-established youth set-up which over the years has provided a rich seam of talented players that have enjoyed excellent tuition led by conductor Mark Hutcherson with the help from former players and senior band members.

Success

The BTM Next Generation has been successful on the contest stage, winning awards at the local contests as well as the Llangollen Eisteddfod. Many of its players have gone on to play with the senior BTM Band as well as both the National Youth Brass Band of Wales and the European Youth Brass Band.

During the Covid pandemic, regular online rehearsals took place, although it has also meant that it curtailed the flow of new players.

The Open Day was held to help attract new arrivals with schools within the Caerphilly area contacted to help highlight the initiative.

To encourage new players to join our youth bands is so important. BTM is committed to help build the future of brass bandingBTM Band

Opportunities

The success has now seen several new players join the ranks, all attracted by a short performance from the existing youth band, as well as the opportunity to try out instruments for themselves.

With Mark Hutcherson deciding to concentrate on the band's studio work, his brother Jeff has taken up the baton, and told 4BR: "It was a great day being able to recruit a new batch of learners.

To encourage new players to join our youth bands is so important. BTM is committed to help build the future of brass banding."

        

TAGS: BTM

Become a supporter and help make our future secure.

4barsrest continues to be a proudly independent voice. There are no paywalls to overcome to be able to enjoy what we do to keep our journalism at the heart of the brass banding world. Support us with a one-off donation or subscribe from just £2.50 per month.

Support us    

Latest News »

Radio

100 up for Hoyle's Yorkshire innings

March 31 • The popular Yorkshire Brass on-line brass band broadcast has just doffed its cap on completing a great century innings.

Abbey Brass

Brownless joins in advisory role at Abbey Brass (Abingdon)

March 31 • Neil Brownless has joined Abbey Brass (Abringdon) Band as its Musical Advisor.

BTM Band

Next Generation inspired by BTM approach

March 31 • The next generation of players that will be inspired to be part of the BTM Band organisation have been welcomed through an open day door.

Eisetefford

National Eisteddfod of Wales looks for brass band entrants

March 31 • Welsh bands are being asked to enter the National Eisteddfod of Wales which returns later this year.

What's on »

Contest: West of England Regional Championships

Saturday 2 April • The Centaur, Cheltenham Racecourse, Pressburg, Cheltenham GL50 4SH

Contest: West of England Regional Championships

Sunday 3 April • The Centaur, Cheltenham Racecourse, Pressburg, Cheltenham GL50 4SH

Glossop Old Band - Middleton Band

Sunday 3 April • Glossop Band Club, Derby Street, Glossop. SK13 8LP

Boarshurst Silver Band -

Sunday 3 April • Boarshurst Band Club. Greenbridge Lane. Greenfield OL3 7EW

Black Dyke Band - Bury Parish Church

Thursday 7 April • The Rock, Bury. BL9 0LA

Vacancies »

Essex Police Band

March 31 • We have the following vacancies in the Essex Police Band:. 1 x Bb Bass. 1 x Eb Bass. Cornets. 2 x Percussion

Hebden Bridge Junior Band

March 31 • MD/Conductor Needed. We are looking for an MD who will grow with us; who will nurture our young players and bring a sense of excitement to rehearsals and concerts. In a usual year we have a varied concert schedule and also have an annual â€˜tourâ€™.

Shrewsbury Brass Band

March 31 • Shrewsbury Brass Band are looking for a confident and competent back row player and baritone/euph player. We rehearse Tues 7.30pm at Shropshire Music Service, Long Meadow, Bayston Hill, Shrewsbury.

Pro Cards »

Alan Widdop


Conductor, Brass teacher, Adjudicator (ABBA)

               

 © 2022 4barsrest.com Ltd

Back to top