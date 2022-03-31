Next Generation inspired by BTM approach

The next generation of players that will be inspired to be part of the BTM Band organisation have been welcomed through an open day door.

The BTM Band recently opened its doors to showcase to local families the opportunities they offer for children wishing to enjoy playing in a brass band.

BTM has a well-established youth set-up which over the years has provided a rich seam of talented players that have enjoyed excellent tuition led by conductor Mark Hutcherson with the help from former players and senior band members.

Success

The BTM Next Generation has been successful on the contest stage, winning awards at the local contests as well as the Llangollen Eisteddfod. Many of its players have gone on to play with the senior BTM Band as well as both the National Youth Brass Band of Wales and the European Youth Brass Band.

During the Covid pandemic, regular online rehearsals took place, although it has also meant that it curtailed the flow of new players.

The Open Day was held to help attract new arrivals with schools within the Caerphilly area contacted to help highlight the initiative.

Opportunities

The success has now seen several new players join the ranks, all attracted by a short performance from the existing youth band, as well as the opportunity to try out instruments for themselves.

With Mark Hutcherson deciding to concentrate on the band's studio work, his brother Jeff has taken up the baton, and told 4BR: "It was a great day being able to recruit a new batch of learners.

To encourage new players to join our youth bands is so important. BTM is committed to help build the future of brass banding."