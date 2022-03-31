Brownless joins in advisory role at Abbey Brass (Abingdon)

Neil Brownless has joined Abbey Brass (Abringdon) Band as its Musical Advisor.

Abbey Brass (Abingdon) has announced the appointment of Neil Brownless as its Musical Advisor. He will work in collaboration with Musical Director Rob Tompkins.

Neil recently played with the band at the London & Southern Counties Regional Championships where the band claimed a podium finish in the Fourth Section.

Great help

Speaking about the appointment, Rob Tompkins said: "Neil is someone I know well. He was a great help to me in the lead up to the Area Championships so to ask Neil to come in as a Musical Advisor will enable us to continue the improvement of the band."

In response Neil said: "I've helped Abbey Brass out at a number of concerts. Coming in to help the band fill a vacancy for the area I was also able to offer Rob advice leading up to the ODBBA contest. I'm looking forward to working with Rob to develop the band's potential."