Spotlight on youth in Wales

Brass Bands Wales / Bandiau Pres Cymru looks to learn from the good practice of a trio of Welsh bands.

wales
  The spotlight is on youth with the new initiative

Thursday, 31 March 2022

        

Brass Bands Wales / Bandiau Pres Cymru, the body set up to support banding at all levels throughout the nation will be hosting a special youth event on Sunday 10th April.

Starting online at 10am (ending at noon) it will see representatives from Beaumaris, Goodwick and Abertillery Bands will be sharing their experiences and talking about the challenges and opportunities which have arisen in developing their different youth initiatives

Under the headline "The Art of the Possible"online attendees will also be able to find out more about the various funding opportunities that are available."

Further details will be posted in due course.

        

