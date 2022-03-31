Swiss announce National tests

Works by Kenneth Downie, Ludovic Neurohr, Martin Ellerby and Christopher Bond will test the competing bands at the Swiss National Championships later this year.

The Swiss Brass Band Association has announced the list of set-works that will be featured at its National Championships in Montreux later this year.

The event will take place at the Montreux 2m2c Convention Centre on the 26th & 27th November.

Set works

Kenneth Downie's popular 'St Magnus', originally written for the 2004 European Championships will test the Championship (Excellence) Division bands, whilst a new work entitled 'Nu' by Swiss composer Ludovic Neurohr will present the challenge for the Elite Division contenders.

First Division bands will perform Martin Ellerby's symphonic tone poem 'Chivalry', with Andrew Wainwright's 'Variations on 'Was Lebet' the set-work for the Second Division.

The Third Division contenders will be faced by another Kenneth Downie work, 'St Austell Suite', whilst the Fourth Division competitors will perform Christopher Bond's popular 'Neverland'.

Excellence Division: St Magnus (Kenneth Downie)

Elite Division: Nu (Ludovic Neurohr)

First Division: Chivalry (Martin Ellerby)

Second Division: Variations on 'Was Lebet' (Andrew Wainwright)

Third Division: St Austell Suite (Kenneth Downie)

Fourth Division: Neverland (Christopher Bond)