Tip a Cheltenham winner with Band Supplies

There are some sure way winners to be had with Band Supplies at Cheltenham this weekend — with the odds slashed on Fusion gig bags and Denis Wick products

Band Supplies
  Chris Tudball is on the Band Supplies stand to give all the best odds at Cheltenham this weekend.

Saturday, 02 April 2022

        

The band traders are out in force in Cheltenham for the West of England Regional Championships today â€” and its good to see they are being kept busy too.

Band Supplies have fantastic range of new and second-hand instruments. There is also the chance to get you hands on a trio of much sought after Besson Sovereign cornets available on the day, including a round-stamp Boosey& Hawkes Sovereign in excellent condition.

There are also fusion gig bags with 10% discount available on the weekend and all Denis Wick products again with 10% off the RRP.

        

