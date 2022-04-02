Tip a Cheltenham winner with Band Supplies

There are some sure way winners to be had with Band Supplies at Cheltenham this weekend — with the odds slashed on Fusion gig bags and Denis Wick products

The band traders are out in force in Cheltenham for the West of England Regional Championships today â€” and its good to see they are being kept busy too.

Band Supplies have fantastic range of new and second-hand instruments. There is also the chance to get you hands on a trio of much sought after Besson Sovereign cornets available on the day, including a round-stamp Boosey& Hawkes Sovereign in excellent condition.

There are also fusion gig bags with 10% discount available on the weekend and all Denis Wick products again with 10% off the RRP.