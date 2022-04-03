Live brass band drama to unfold at home

The world premiere of 'Keli' by award winning composer Martin Green and featuring Whitburn Band will be live broadcast later today — so why not add to the weekend's brass band drama yourself.

There is some wonderful livestream brass band entertainment to enjoy later today, as newly crowned Scottish champion Whitburn performs in a new audio drama from the pen of Martin Green, the Ivor Novello Award-winning composer.

'Keli' stars actors Anna Russell-Martin and Tam Dean Burn and is directed and co-created by Wils Wilson and is the fictional story of a young horn player and her tempestuous existence.

It will also feature the premiere of Split the Air, a new work written for the PRS New Music Biennial by Martin and orchestrated by Benjamin Woodgates.

Time and place

The performance will take place later today at the Royal Lyceum Theatre in Edinburgh on (Sunday, 3rd April at 5.00pm).

Tickets: https://livetoyourlivingroom.com/events/martin-green-and-whitburn-brass-band-a-preview-of-keli-live-at-the-lyceum/

Compelling story

Martin has spent the last year immersing himself in brass banding, surrounded by the communities, the competition and the legacy of coal, and told 4BR: "The compelling story is a celebration of what can be created when drama and music combine to tell stories inspired by real people from towns across Scotland's central belt."

He recently presented the critically acclaimed three-part BBC Radio 4 documentary, 'Love Spit and Valve Oil'. In addition he has also created a new work for the medium entitled, 'Split the Air'.

New audience

Talking about their involvement, Whitburn's President Charlie Farren, added: "We are delighted to be part of this fantastic work. It takes brass bands in a new direction, and reached out to a new audience."

Tickets are available on the Lyceum's website. Alongside this, the event will also be livestreamed by online gig promoter, Live to Your Living Room, which will open it up to audiences around the world.

https://lyceum.org.uk/whats-on/production/1804

The livestream option will provide a high-quality viewing experience as well as the chance to take part in a backstage Q&A with Martin himself to find out more about his work.

The performance is recommended for audiences aged 16 and over.