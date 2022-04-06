                 

Marzella takes baton for Mechelen

Katrina Marzella will take the baton to lead Festival Brass Band at the Flemish Open this weekend.

Katrina
  Katrina Marzella will direct the band at the Flemish Open this weekend

Wednesday, 06 April 2022

        

Katrina Marzella will take up the baton rather than the baritone this weekend as she leads Belgian top section challengers Festival Brass Band on their return to the contest stage at the Flemish Open Championship in Mechelen.

Katrina takes over from regular MD Steven Verhaert who on this occasion has performance commitments with a professional orchestra.

Great honour

"It is a great honour for us", a band spokesperson told 4BR: "The initial preparations have been undertaken by Steven, but the choice of programme was made in consultation with Katrina. The finishing touches are also in her hands and we are thrilled to have her lead us."

The contest marks a long awaited return for the band, and they will follow it up later in the year at the Dutch Open Championships in Groningen where it will defend its title.

The spokesperson added: "We hope to learn a great deal from Katrina. In recent years we have returned to the Belgian Championship Section and every new challenge is an opportunity to become even better. Hopefully Katrina can leave a bit of her renowned musical magic with us."

Hopefully Katrina can leave a bit of her renowned musical magic with usFestival Brass Band

Looking forward

In response, Katrina stated: "I'm really looking forward to collaborating with Festival Brass Band. I have much to thank Steven for with his preparation and it hopefully all bodes well for a rewarding performance at the contest."

        

