Come fly with me...

In 2017 New Zealand musician John McGough's album 'Two Shades of Brass' became one of the first solo brass albums to be featured on Air New Zealand's inflight play lists.

Such has been the popularity that his second flugel led album entitled 'Doin What I Do' has also been included alongside with the National Band of New Zealand.

A former member of the National Band himself and recently signed for Nelson City Brass, his latest album features jazz elements, an original composition entitled, 'Ruze Vida' written by the late Frank Beaumont, Latin American and classic hits.

It also features his version of the classic 'Il Silenzio' which has already notched up 326k hits on YouTube.

The album was recorded, produced an accompanied by Ben Gilgen who has worked alongside kiwi entertainment icons such as Billy T James, John Rowles and Kiri Te Kanawa.

John told 4BR: "I'm thrilled that the album is to be featured and just at the time when New Zealand's borders are being opened to visitors once more.

Hopefully they will take the opportunity to search out the brass section in the playlist to welcome them to our country."

To find out more about John go to: www.trumpetguy.co.nz