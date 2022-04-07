New appointments to steer future of John Hornby Skewes

The leading musical instruments distributor has announced a number of new appointments in its senior management structure.

John Hornby Skewes & Co. Ltd., one of the UKs leading distributors of musical instruments and accessories has announced a number of new appointments as it looks to grow future commercial sales.

The family owned business was founded in 1965, and now offers a range of over 4500 products across a blend of third party distributed and proprietary brands through a variety of channels in over 150 countries.

Appointments

Paul Smith will now become the new Managing Director, leading the company's overall activities and future development path, whilst Adam Butterworth has been appointed as Director of Sales to focus on export and domestic activities.



Simon Turnbull, becomes Media & Communications Manager, with Dominic Rossington taking the role as Senior Buyer.

Dennis Drumm moves from Managing Director to CEO, with a focus on future commercial and brand strategies, direction and specific projects, whilst the company will continue to be Chaired by Linda Drumm, who has worked in every department in the Company at one time or another since she first became involved in the family firm in 1975.