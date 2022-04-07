European Youth to make concert link with National Champions

The European Youth Band will team up with Foden's in the run up to the European weekend for a special concert performance.

It has been announced that the European Youth Brass Band will head to the north-west as part of their musical outreach programme this year.

In the build up to their appearances at the European Brass Band Festival in Birmingham, they will head up the M6 motorway to link up Foden's Band, the current National Champions of Great Britain, and the English representative at the contest, for a special concert appearance.

Where and when

Under the baton of charismatic French conductor Florent Didier they will perform at Macclesfield's Fallibroome Academy on Wednesday 27th April (7.00pm).

A spokesperson told 4BR: "The concert will showcase both ensembles in a lighter concert mode, plus the opportunity to hear a preview of Foden's Band's own-choice selection for the competition on the Sunday."

Tickets

Tickets for the event are available online from: www.priorbooking.com/u/fodens