Interview with James Holt

We talk to the Chairperson of the Brass Band Conductor Association about its flagship Conducting Competition.

We catch up with James Holt, Chairperson of the Brass Band Conductors' Association (BBCA), which has recently announced the return of its flagship conducting competition.

The event will take place at Eccles Town Hall on Saturday 18th June and has attracted worldwide interest in recent years.

Candidates are asked to submit video entries by the close of Thursday 14th April for shortlisting, from which 12 semi-finalists will be invited to take part on the final competition day.

James talks more about the event, its aims and purpose and how the Association is hoping to continue with its successful develop.

To enter the BBCA Conducting Competition and view the rules in full, visit the event page of the BBE website.

https://www.bbe.org.uk/news22022022-1609/bbca-announces-2022-flagship-conducting-competition