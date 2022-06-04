Get a tailored approach from Band Supplies

Band Supplies is now offering interest free finance on orders over £300 with the option to buy now and pay later over 6 or 12 months.
We also offer a range of finance options including 24-month and 36-month with low interest fees.
So with the banding world very nearly back in full swing, why not find out more to get the instrument to meet your needs at a price you can afford.
More information:
Get in touch at:
Band Supplies Glasgow
13-15 Old Dumbarton Rd, Glasgow G3 8QY
Monday — Saturday 11am — 3pm
Sunday Closed
Tel: 0141 3399400
Band Supplies Leeds
7 Hunslet Rd, Leeds LS10 1JQ
Monday, Tuesday, Thursday & Friday 9.30am-3pm
Saturday 9.30am-1pm
Wednesday & Sunday — Closed
Tel: 01132453097