Get a tailored approach from Band Supplies

Band Supplies has finance deals to enable you to afford the instrument to meet your needs.

Band Supplies
  Band Supplies have just teh right instrument for you

Saturday, 04 June 2022

        

Band Supplies is now offering interest free finance on orders over £300 with the option to buy now and pay later over 6 or 12 months.

We also offer a range of finance options including 24-month and 36-month with low interest fees.

So with the banding world very nearly back in full swing, why not find out more to get the instrument to meet your needs at a price you can afford.

More information:

Get in touch at:

Band Supplies Glasgow
13-15 Old Dumbarton Rd, Glasgow G3 8QY
Monday — Saturday 11am — 3pm
Sunday Closed
Tel: 0141 3399400

Band Supplies Leeds
7 Hunslet Rd, Leeds LS10 1JQ
Monday, Tuesday, Thursday & Friday 9.30am-3pm
Saturday 9.30am-1pm
Wednesday & Sunday — Closed
Tel: 01132453097

        

