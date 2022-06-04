Get a tailored approach from Band Supplies

Band Supplies has finance deals to enable you to afford the instrument to meet your needs.

Band Supplies is now offering interest free finance on orders over £300 with the option to buy now and pay later over 6 or 12 months.

We also offer a range of finance options including 24-month and 36-month with low interest fees.

So with the banding world very nearly back in full swing, why not find out more to get the instrument to meet your needs at a price you can afford.

More information:

Get in touch at:

Band Supplies Glasgow

13-15 Old Dumbarton Rd, Glasgow G3 8QY

Monday — Saturday 11am — 3pm

Sunday Closed

Tel: 0141 3399400

Band Supplies Leeds

7 Hunslet Rd, Leeds LS10 1JQ

Monday, Tuesday, Thursday & Friday 9.30am-3pm

Saturday 9.30am-1pm

Wednesday & Sunday — Closed

Tel: 01132453097