Tredegar retain Proms focus with latest visit

Two forthcoming Proms performances are keeping the Welsh band in trim.

Tredegar's preparations for their forthcoming Proms performance with the BBC National Orchestra of Wales (NoW) gathered pace this week with a visit from the orchestra's principal conductor Ryan Bancroft.

Concerto Grosso

The American was joined at the rehearsal by composer Gavin Higgins and orchestra Director Lisa Tregale (above) to listen to excerpts of Gavin's 'Concerto Grosso for Brass Band and Orchestra' which Ryan will direct with the combined forces of the NoW and band at the Royal Albert Hall on Monday 8th August (Prom 30).

Ian Porthouse also led the band through performances of Gavin's 'So Spoke Albion', 'Vienna Philharmonic Fanfare' and Philip Littlemore's realisation of the 'Suite: 49th Parallel' by Vaughan Williams.

All this and David Childs whipped through 'Zeibekikos' from Philip Wilby's 'Euphonium Concerto' before the band rounded off the night with a special request from Ryan of 'MacArthur Park'.

Special

Ian told 4BR: "It was great to welcome Ryan, Gavin and Lisa to a rehearsal — and especially as it was one to really keep the lips in shape! Gavin's work is going to be something quite special."

There has been a great deal of media interest in the joint Proms performance and the band's own late-night Proms the following night (Prom 32).

'The Times' newspaper featured both events in their 'Dozen Proms to Book', whilst 'The Guardian' also highlighted both, calling the late-night Prom, "unmissable".

https://www.royalalberthall.com/tickets/proms/bbc-proms-2022/prom-30-the-tredegar-band-joins-bbc-now/

https://www.royalalberthall.com/tickets/proms/bbc-proms-2022/prom-32-late-night-brass-the-tredegar-band/

Birmingham return

The Welsh band will maintain its busy schedule in the coming weeks with a performance at the Royal Birmingham Conservatoire on June 15th where they will join the RBC Brass Band.

Tredegar will perform 'So Spoke Albion' alongside 'Vienna Philharmonic Fanfare' and 'Suite: 49th Parallel', whilst guest soloist David Childs will perform 'Zeibekikos'. The RBC Brass will feature 'La Peri' as well as Philip Sparke's 'Year of the Dragon' and Johan de Meij's 'Extreme Makeover'.

They then head back to Birmingham for a concert with Birmingham Citadel Band on Sunday 26th July.

https://www.bcu.ac.uk/conservatoire/events-calendar/brass-band-concert-15-06-2022