Rising trombone star heads to Queensbury

Black Dyke has secured the signing of one of the UKs most sought-after rising stars, with the news that Adam Warburton has been appointed by the Queensbury band as co-principal trombone.

The current principal trombone of the Wardle Anderson Band as well as the National Youth Brass Band of Great Britain and the Yorkshire Youth Brass Band recently took the 'Best Soloist' award with Wardle Academy School Band at the recent European Youth Championships in Birmingham.

Joining mentor

He will now share the duties with his mentor and teacher Brett Baker who told 4BR: "I couldn't be more proud of Adam, having worked with him since he was young player.

When our Director of Music, Prof Childs made the suggestion I was delighted. Adam is such an impressive band player and soloist who works hard on all aspects of his playing and does not leave any stone unturned.

I'm sure he will thrive in this role as it also allows him to continue with all his existing commitments."

Can't wait

In response to the news, Adam commented; ""When I was approached, I knew this was an opportunity I couldn't turn down, especially after recently having the opportunity to play under Prof Childs at the Grand Shield with Whitburn.

I can't wait for the challenges and opportunities which lie ahead and I'm looking forward to working alongside Brett, Garry and Adam as a member of one of the great trombone sections in brass banding.

I also want to thank Lee Rigg, Sean Conway and Brad McCulloch for their support and guidance during my playing career so far."