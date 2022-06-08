Sound of open air brass at Bugle once again

One of the UKs most famous brass band contests returns next weekend in Cornwall.

The open-air sound of brass will once again be heard in the famous banding venue of Bugle in Cornwall next weekend.

It marks the return of the 96th West of England Bandsmen's Festival at Molinnis Park on Saturday 18th June following the traditional march down through the village street to start the day.

Prizes

Judging the thirteen contest performances will be Tom Hutchinson, principal cornet of Cory Band.

He will also decide on the destination of nearly 40 trophies in the sections and to individuals — including the Royal Trophy presented to the Festival in 1913 by the then Prince of Wales, Duke of Cornwall, whose successor, the present HRH Prince of Wales, Duke of Cornwall is Patron of the Festival.

American visitors

Among the competitors this year are the welcome visitors from the Lake Wobegon Brass Band from Minnesota who are on an extended tour of the USA where they will perform joint concerts with both Black Dyke and Grimethorpe Colliery Bands.

With forecasts of fine weather for the weekend Bugle offers the ideal spot to sit back and listen to open air brass band music, with the renowned 'Tea Tent' on hand cater for those who are a bit peckish!

The march through the town commences at 11.30am, with the Bandstand performances from noon.

Admission

Admission is £10 for adults, £5 for 6-15 years old and £25 for a Family Ticket, which includes 2 adults and 3 children.